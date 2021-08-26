ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio --Fairland won a pair of high school volleyball matches to improve to 2-0.
The Dragons beat Green 3-0 as Kalei Ngumire issued 22 assists.
Fairland followed with a sweep of Jackson 25-15, 25-23, 27-25. The Dragons used an 11-0 run in the first set to pull away, then overcame a 12-9 deficit in the second set. The Ironwomen led 11-6 and 20-14 in the third set before Fairland rallied to put away the match.
OVC 3, COVENANT 1: Ava Facemeyer served 14 aces to lift Ohio Valley Christian (1-2) over the Eagles 15-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22.
The victory was the first for Defenders coach Maddie Nance.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, ALEXANDER 2: Maddux Cameron and Brody Wilt scored for the Blue Devils, but Kyler D'Augustino countered with a pair of goals for the Spartans in Centenary, Ohio.
Camden found the net five minutes in to give Gallia Academy (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead, but D'Augustino tied it in the 15th minute. Wilt scored in the 46th minute, but D'Augustino tied it again at 54:39.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, IRONTON 0: The Pirates swept the host Fighting Tigers to improve to 5-0.
Mari Nolan defeated Rachel Gillespie 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Serena Kataria beat Kendall Paulery 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2, and Isabella Hamilton topped Annika McCown 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Maegen Jolly and Emily Janney defeated Kodence Winters and Alix Scott 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Wheelersburg won No. 2 singles by forfeit.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Coal Grove's football game with Lucasville Valley Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Hornets program. Greenup County's football game at Martin County is off because of virus concerns in the Cardinals program. Greenup County scheduled a game at Berea as a replacement.
Other games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues include Wahama at Southern, Dayton Meadowdale at Rock Hill, Johnson Central at Lexington Catholic, and Huntington-Ross at Eastern-Pike. Southern and Eastern-Pike have scheduled one another.
Chesapeake's home game with Minford has been changed from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ironton's home game with Jackson has been switched from 7 to 7:30 p.m., as has Symmes Valley home game with Eastern-Meigs.
REPORT RESULTS: To report results of high school sporting events, coaches or statisticians may e-mail sports@hhmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
