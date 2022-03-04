LOGAN, Ohio -- Fairland is one victory away from its third state tournament Final Four appearance since 2014.
The Dragons (25-2), ranked 11th in Division III, take on Belmont Union Local (24-3) at 1 p.m., Saturday at Logan High School in the high school girls basketball Region 11 championship game. The region final is Fairland's sixth and first since 2018. It is the Jets' first.
The teams feature one common opponent -- Fort Frye. The Dragons defeated the Cadets twice, 42-32 on Dec. 12 and 43-38 Wednesday in the region semifinals. The Jets beat Fort Frye 52-42 on Dec. 4.
"They're big and physical," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said of Belmont Union Local, which upset top-ranked Wheelersburg 56-45 in the semifinals. "They're talented and very good."
Two-time All-Ohio pick Reagan Vinskovich is a 6-foot-2 junior and averages 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds. She scored 20 vs. Wheelersburg. Hannah Merritt, a 5-7 senior, scored 16.
"We got tired," Pirates coach Dusty Spradlin said. "We had to fight so hard down in the post."
The Dragons can match Belmont Union's size, with 5-11 sophomores Bree Allen, who averages 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds, and Kylee Bruce, who averages 8.8 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Both teams started quickly in the semifinals. Fairland jumped to a 15-1 lead as Tomi Hinkle, who scores 16.7 points per game, hit three 3-point shots. The Jets jumped to a 9-0 lead behind a trio of 3-pointers by Merritt.
Hinkle is joined at guard by sisters Kamryn Barnitz, a freshman scoring 8.5 points a game, and junior Reese Barnitz, who averages 5.9.
The winner of Saturday's game moves on to the state tournament at noon Thursday against the victor of the Region 12 championship game pitting second-ranked Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1) vs. unranked Sabina East Clinton (21-5).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
