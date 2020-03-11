ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The pressure of a regional semifinal likely won’t affect Fairland (23-2) nor West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2).
The boys high school basketball powers meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens in the Region 11 tournament. The Dragons, ranked sixth in the final Associated Press Poll, are regular visitors to the Convo and are accustomed to deep runs into the postseason, including the Final Four in 2017.
The Generals, ranked 10th in the final AP Poll, don’t own as illustrious a recent basketball history, but most of their players have postseason experience, having played in the 2019 baseball state tournament and football regional semifinals.
The game will be played with few spectators, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association has decided to allow only immediate family of participating athletes and essential personnel into the game to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Fairland hopes to play as well as it did Friday in a 71-43 victory over Chesapeake in the district championship game. The Dragons were strong in every area.
“Our spacing on offense was really good and that allowed us to get some really good looks,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “You can’t pass up good looks.”
The Dragons tend to knock down open shots, and create many with a quick-passing offense that befuddles defenses off screens that appear apparently from nowhere.
Sophomore guard Aiden Porter leads Fairland in scoring at 15.4 points per game, but hardly is the team’s only threat. Against Chesapeake, Porter scored 5 points as Gavin Hunt scored 18, Jacob Polcyn 16, Clayton Thomas 14 and Zander Schmidt 11. Thomas averages 14.9 points a game and Polcyn 11.4 for a team that is difficult to defend.
As is Fairland, Ridgewood is adept from shooting long distance. The Generals opened tournament play with 10 3-pointers in a 74-27 rout of Newcomerstown. And, as do the Dragons, Ridgewood features a variety of scorers. Trey Stoffer, Kole Hamilton and Koleten Smith made three 3-pointers apiece against Newcomerstown.
Stoffer, a 6-foot-4 senior, averages 14 points per game. Smith, a 5-11 senior, scores 13 points per contest. Dalton Patterson, a 6-foot senior, chips in 9 points per game.
One advantage Fairland might possess is that it has played several games, including two this season, at the 13,080-seat Convocation Center. The facility historically is a difficult place for first-time teams to shoot from long distance because the spacious areas behind the backboard can challenge a shooter’s depth perception. A team that takes too long to adjust could be in trouble against Fairland, which can significantly slow the pace when it has a sizable lead, making catching up difficult.
Top-ranked Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3), the defending state champion, and ninth-ranked Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3) play at 6:15 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the victor meeting the Fairland-Ridgeway winner in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ohio University.