ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Touchdowns count more than first downs.
Third-seeded Fairland hung its strategy on that and it paid off Saturday night in a 27-12 victory over 10th-seeded Coal Grove in the Division VI, Region 23 semifinals at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
“(Former Dragons linebacker) Chase Fisher said the other day, ‘I don’t care how many yards they drive it down our throat, we just need four perfect plays,’” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said after his team’s third playoff triumph of the season. “We knew they were going to drive the ball. They can drive it from the 10 to the 5, but if they don’t score, that’s fine. We need to find a way to make those four perfect plays.”
The Dragons did that, scoring on Max Ward touchdown passes of 23 yards to Gavin Hunt and 5 yards to Steeler Leep, and a 26-yard run by Zander Schmidt and a 4-yard carry by J.D. Brumfield.
The play that turned the game, however, was a stop of the Hornets’ bullish running back Austin Stapleton for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-4 at the Fairland 28 with 4:17 left in the third quarter and the Dragons leading 7-6. The stop fired up Fairland’s offense, which Coal Grove (7-3) held in check most of the night.
Brumfield ran for 31 yards on first down and after a 2-yard loss, Tevin Taylor took an option pitch 21 yards. Schmidt then raced around left end the final 26 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-6.
The Dragons made another stop and the offense capitalized again, driving 95 yards in 10 plays, with Ward hitting Leep from five yards in the back of the end zone for a 20-6 lead.
“The defense won the game for us,” Cunningham said.
Coal Grove pulled within 20–12 on Stapleton’s 5-yard TD run with 4:52 left in the game, but Fairland recovered the Hornets’ onside kick and moved 54 yards in five plays, all runs by Brumfield, to finish the scoring.
Fairland’s defenders came up big when they had to. Stapleton carried 32 times for 145 of Coal Grove’s 269 total yards. Brumfield more than matched him overall, however, with 17 caries for 132 yards and six catches for 103 as the Dragons (8-1) racked up 340 yards in advancing to Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game at top-seeded Fort Frye (9-0).
Ward completed 11 of 19 passes for 146 yards.
Coal Grove took the lead on a 17-yard run by Stapleton at 8:12 of the second quarter, capping an 8-play, 45-yard drive set up by Fairland coming up a half-yard short of a first down on a fake punt. Clay Ferguson’s extra point attempt sailed wide and the Hornets led 6-0.
Coal Grove converted a fourth-and-3 from the 38 when Stapleton gained four of his 87 first-half yards.
The Dragons answered on their next possession, moving 60 yards in six plays, with Ward throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Hunt 5:41 before halftime. Emma Marshall kicked the extra point and Fairland took a 7-6 lead into intermission.
The Dragons defense preserved that advantage as the Hornets drove to the Fairland 23 late, but pressure on Ferguson by Leep forced an incompletion, then Taylor and Casey Hudson combined for a sack on fourth down to half the threat.
COAL GROVE 0 6 0 6 — 12
FAIRLAND 0 7 6 14 — 27
CG — Stapleton 17 run (kick failed)
F — Hunt 23 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Schmidt 26 run (kick failed)
F — Leep 5 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
CG — Stapleton 5 run (run failed)
F — Brumfield 4 run (Marshall kick)
Team statistics
CG F
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 50-240 24-194
Passes 3-9-0 11-20-0
Passing yards 29 146
Total yards 269 340
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-56 7-60
Punts 1-45.0 1-46.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING
Coal Grove — Stapleton 32-145, Wheeler 9-60, Hunt 1-1, Hall 3-21 , Ferguson 6-(minus-4); Fairland — Brumfield 17-132, Ward 2-6, Schmidt 3-31, Taylor 2-25.
Passing
Coal Grove — Ferguson 3-9-0, 29 yards.
Fairland — Ward 11-19-0, 146 yards; Schmidt 0-1-0.
RECEIVING
Coal Grove — Stapleton 1-14, Schultz 1-3, Wheeler 1-12; Fairland — Brumfield 6-103, Hunt 3-22, Leep 1-5.