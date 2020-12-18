ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to get a win on Friday with a blowout 62-38 conference victory over Ironton at the Carl York Center.
Aiden Porter scored a game-high 25 points to the lead the Dragons to the win and it improved on the season to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Fairland dominated from the opening tip, scoring on its opening possession when Porter knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing to spark a 15-point opening quarter for the team.
“It was a much better effort than Saturday,” said Fairland head coach Nathan Speed, referring to the Dragons’ 54-53 loss to Fort Frye. “It was good to get back to playing well and playing hard.”
Porter’s 3-pointer was followed by a field goal by Polcyn, who finished with 13, and another three by Clayton Thomas who also finished with 13.
Ironton (2-1, 2-1) trailed 8-0 before it got its first basket from Trent Hacker who finished as the Fighting Tigers’ leading scorer with 12 points. That two was the only points of the quarter for Ironton and Fairland played just as well in the second quarter.
The Dragons built a 30-13 lead when Zander Schmidt drove for a basket in the final seconds of the half. Schmidt, who finished with nine points, made the layup and drew the foul with 1.3 seconds left.
Schmidt made the foul shot to give Fairland a 33-13 lead at the break.
Ironton head coach P.J. Fitch adjusted his lineup to start the second half and more favorable defensive matchups.
Those matchups, combined with full-court pressure, forced Fairland six third-quarter turnovers. The Dragons committed 18 turnovers in the game to Ironton’s 11.
Terrence West and Aaron Masters helped Ironton power to a 13-7 advantage in the third quarter and cut the Fairland deficit to 40-26 by the end of the period.
“Moving forward we’re not as skilled offensively as a team like that,” Fitch said. “We’ve got to play 32 minutes of just hard-nosed, old-fashioned, gritty basketball.”
Fairland got a hot start to the final quarter to put the game away.
Schmidt started the period with a 3-pointer while Porter chipped in the next four points to build the Dragons’ lead to 47-26.
Porter sank two foul shots at the end of the contest to set the final tally.
Fairland is scheduled to play next on Wednesday at home against Portsmouth while Ironton will face Eastern Brown on Tuesday at the Conley Center.
IRONTON 2 11 13 12 — 38: Wilson 2, Hacker 12, Masters 8, West 8, Porter 2, Barnes 3, Carpenter 1, Pringle 2.
FAIRLAND 15 18 7 22 — 62: Polcyn 13, Porter 25, Hunt 2, Thomas 13, Schmidt 9.