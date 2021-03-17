HUNTINGTON -- A trio of Fairland High School players head the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team.
Dragons seniors Clayton Thomas and Jacob Polcyn were joined by junior Aiden Porter on the first team. Fairland's Nathan Speed was named coach of the year after leading his team to a 20-5 record, sixth consecutive OVC championship and second straight Elite Eight appearance.
Porter, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He made 50.6 percent of his shots, 60.6 from 2-point range and 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Thomas, who committed to play golf at Marshall University, averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest. The 5-10 guard made 36.8 percent of his 3-point shots.
Polcyn, a 6-4 forward, averaged 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game and made a team-best 50.8 percent of his shots.
Fairland's Jordan Williams earned honorable mention.
League runner-up South Point placed two players -- senior guards Austin Webb, a West Liberty University signee, and Nakyan Turner -- on the first team. Junior guard Mason Kazee earned honorable mention.
Junior Erickson Barnes and senior Trent Hacker of Ironton made the first team, with junior Landen Wilson picking up honorable mention. Gallia Academy sophomore center Issac Clary and senior guard Cooper Davis were first-team picks. Sophomore guard Brody Fellure earned honorable mention. Coal Grove's lone senior, Tait Matney, made the first unit, along with junior teammate Jarren Hicks. Junior Perry Kingery was an honorable-mention selection.
Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp, a Kentucky Christian University commit, was a first-team honoree. Trojans junior Donovan Carr picked up honorable mention. Chesapeake senior Levi Blankenship was on the first team. Panthers' freshman Caleb Schneider was an honorable mention pick. Rock Hill senior Owen Hankins made the first team, with sophomore teammate Brayden Adams earning honorable mention.