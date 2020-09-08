HUNTINGTON — Fairland and Portsmouth don’t have to watch much game film of one another to prepare for Friday’s 7 p.m. football game at the Trojan Coliseum.
The Dragons and Trojans simply can look in the mirror. In the slug-it-out, ground-and-pound Ohio Valley Conference, Fairland and Portsmouth feature spread offenses with a bevy of talented wide receivers and strong-armed quarterbacks.
“The thing they show out on film is they have a lot of speed and can create problems,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said, nearly matching Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb’s assessment of the Dragons.
Fairland is off to a strong start, having beaten Chesapeake 28-13 and Coal Grove 27-21 to sit with Ironton atop the OVC standings. The Dragons came out overwhelmingly quick in those contests, leading 28-0 and 27-0. The rest of the way, however, the Panthers and Hornets came on.
“The second halves of those games showed our youthfulness,” Cunningham said. “We get enamored with what we did in the first half and failed to do anything in the second. We started to fall in love with the long ball. Chesapeake and Coal Grove made adjustments and we made adjustments, but we have to be disciplined enough to take what the other team gives us.”
The Dragons could be temporarily excused for desiring to throw long. Max Ward threw a school-record-tying 97-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Hunt last week against Coal Grove. Cunningham, though, said he’ll remind his team that three 10-yard passes achieve the same result as a 30-yarder, and that when his team has the lead, three shorter passes can be even better because they take time off the clock.
Ward, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, completed 9 of 14 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns against Chesapeake, then went 10 of 15 for 203 yards and three TDs against Coal Grove.
Portsmouth (1-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) opened with a 50-9 loss to Ironton at home, then went to South Point and won 31-14 last week. The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Drew Roe, who is adept with his arm and legs. Roe completed 8 of 23 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown against Ironton, but frequently was harassed by the Fighting Tigers defense. Roe will have to elude Fairland pass rusher Jordan Williams, who has 27 tackles and three sacks in two games.
Roe was better against South Point (0-2), completing 17 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
“Their quarterback is a really good football player,” Cunningham said of Roe. “He throws well and gets rid of it quickly. He has the ability to make you miss. He could be the best quarterback in our conference.”
After two weeks of facing ground-based wing-T-type offenses, the Trojans present a different look.
“They run four- and five-receiver sets,” Cunningham said. “We’re used to that because we do it too, and we see it in practice. Portsmouth doesn’t run at you every play like a lot of OVC teams.”