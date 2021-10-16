COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Fairland (7-1 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) bolted to a 21-0 lead on its way to a 49-16 triumph over Coal Grove (4-4, 3-3) Friday night in high school football at Patterson Field.
J.D Brumfield ran 5 yards and 3 yards for touchdowns, and Alec Bruce kicked the extra points, to make it 14-0. Payton Jackson followed with a 20-yard TD pass to Steeler Leep, then ran 19 yards for a score. The Hornets pulled within 28-8, but Jackson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Zander Schmidt to make it 35-8 by halftime.
Jackson hit Brycen Hunt with a 14-yard scoring strike for a 41-8 lead. Coal Grove scored to make it 41-16 before Garrett Spence ran 17 yards for a touchdown and Keegan Smith ran for the conversion to set the score.
IRONTON 43, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Tayden Carpenter completed 10 of 12 passes for 206 yards to lead the Fighting Tigers (8-1 overall, 6-0 OVC) to a rout of the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2) in Centenary, Ohio.
Ironton led 28-0 at halftime as Jaquez Keyes scored on an 8-yard run, Landen Wilson on a 3-yard plunge, Aaron Masters on a 70-yard pass from Carpenter, and Carpenter on a 1-yard sneak. The Tigers added two more Keyes TD run and a safety. Matt Sheridan kicked seven extra points. Masters caught four passes for 104 yards.
IRONTON 14 14 9 6 — 43
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 0 0 0 — 0
I -- Keyes 8 run (Sheridan kick)
I -- Wilson 3 run (Sheridan kick)
I -- Masters 70 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick)
I -- Carpenter 1 run (Sheridan kick)
I -- Safety, Fellure tackles in end zone
I -- Keyes 2 run (Sheridan kick)
I -- Keyes 21 run (Sheridan kick)
ROCK HILL 35, CHESAPEAKE 6: Owen Hankins carried 19 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns as the Redmen (3-4 overall, 2-4 OVC) beat the host Panthers (0-7, 0-5) at Phil Davis Field.
Hankins scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. Trent Williams threw a 21-yard TD pass to Chanz Pancake as Rock Hill extended its lead to 20-0.
Dilen Caldwell hit Levi Blankenship with a 4-yard touchdown pass to pull the Panthers within 20-6. Levi Giles, though, ran 5 yards for a touchdown and Hunter Blagg 17 for another to set the score.
PORTSMOUTH 49, SOUTH POINT 13: The Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-1 OVC) led 36-0 after one quarter and rolled to a victory over the Pointers (1-7, 1-5) at the Trojan Coliseum.
South Point didn't pick up a first down until the fourth quarter.
Portsmouth's Jayden Duncan returned the opening kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown. Drew Roe completed 7 of 10 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Wilburn caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score for the Pointers.
SOUTH POINT 0 0 0 13 —13
PORTSMOUTH 36 7 0 6 —49
P — J. Duncan 48 kickoff return (Roth kick)
P — Hammond 10 run (Roth kick)
P — Pendleton 3 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P— Carr 20 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Hammond 17 int. return (T. Duncan run)
P — Johnson, 4 run (Roth kick)
SP — Wilburn 14 pass from Hanshaw (kick blocked)
P — T. Duncan 57 run (kick failed)
SP — Wilburn, 73 kickoff return (Kazee kick)
RACELAND 72, FAIRVIEW 8: The host Rams scored 42 points in the first quarter in a rout of the Eagles. Logan Lundy completed 5 of 7 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as Raceland outgained Fairview 453-44.
Jukes Farrow, Peyton ison, Connor Hughes, Noah Wallace, Parker Gallion, Jaxon Heighton, Isaac Browning, Ross Burton, Cameron Bell, Linden Sammons, Ty Dyson and Dylan Hall scored for the Rams. The Eagles averted a shutout when Austin Miller threw a 73-yard TD pass to Cody Caldwell, then threw to Jeremy Harper for the conversion.
ATHENS 35, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs (3-6 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley Conference) rolled the Raiders (2-5, 1-5) in a game stopped by lightning in the second quarter. Luke Brandes led Athens with 15 carries for 98 yards. Landon Wheatley completed 5 of 9 passes for 103 yards.
EAST CARTER 38, GREENUP COUNTY 13: Charlie Terry rushed 10 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (6-3) beat the Musketeers (0-6) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Terry scored on runs of 64, 60 and 34 yards. He also returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score. Tyson Sammons carried 25 times for 175 yards and one touchdown for Greenup County.
BELFRY 42, LAWRENCE COUNTY 13: The host Pirates (3-5) defeated the Bulldogs (6-1) for the 23rd consecutive time. Isaac Dixon ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Belfry. Alex Strickland completed 10 of 17 passes for 136 yards for Lawrence County.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 2, ST. ALBANS 1: Tyson Richards and Cooper Tatterson scored to lift the Bick Blacks (17-1-2) over the host Red Dragons (7-8-2).
GALLIA ACADEMY 13, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Blue Devils (16-1-1) won the Ohio Valley Conference title for the third consecutive year with a win over the Trojans. Brody Wilt scored five goals.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Blue Angels (18-4) won their seventh straight OVC championship with a 25-14, 25-8, 25-11 victory over the Trojans. Chanee Cremeens made 13 kills and Bailey Barnette 12 kills and 16 digs. Regan Wilcoxon issued 33 assists. Madison Ratliff had 10 digs.