GLOUSTER, Ohio — Fairland scored twice on defense and once on special teams to defeat Trimble 41-16 Friday night in high school football.

Steeler Leep returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown at 3:08 of the first quarter and Brycen Hunt scored on a pick six 3:40 before halftime as the Dragons (3-1) built a 21-0 lead. Will Callicoat returned a punt 12 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 left in the second quarter as Fairland boosted the lead to 28-8.

