GLOUSTER, Ohio — Fairland scored twice on defense and once on special teams to defeat Trimble 41-16 Friday night in high school football.
Steeler Leep returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown at 3:08 of the first quarter and Brycen Hunt scored on a pick six 3:40 before halftime as the Dragons (3-1) built a 21-0 lead. Will Callicoat returned a punt 12 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 left in the second quarter as Fairland boosted the lead to 28-8.
Peyton Jackson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Zion Martin, a 17-yarder to Hunt and a 48-yard scoring strike to Keegan Smith as Fairland took a 41-8 lead. Jacob Polcyn kicked five extra points.
Xavier Cunningham ran 5 yards for a touchdown for Trimble (0-4). Trevor Gowen added an 8-yard TD run with 1:58 left in the third quarter.
BOYD COUNTY 29, GREENUP COUNTY 21: The Lions (3-1) stopped the Musketeers (3-1) on downs inside their own 10-yard line with 2:02 to play and held on for the victory. Tyson Sammons had thrown a 93-yard touchdown pass to Brady Howard to pull Greenup County within eight, then the Musketeers blocked a punt to set up the potential tie.
Malichi Wheeler scored on a 60-yard run and 8-yard catch for Boyd County. Rhett Holbrook threw two TD passes and ran for a score as he completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards. Sammons completed 7 of 14 passes for 167 yards and ran for 109 on 14 carries.
TUG VALLEY 27, SYMMES VALLEY 6: Elijah Fluty completed 12 of 23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers (3-0) defeat the Vikings (1-3) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Tug Valley limited Symmes Valley to 22 yards rushing on 34 carries.
RIPLEY 20, LINCOLN COUNTY 14: Ty Stephens threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Brown on the final play of the game as the host Vikings (1-2) defeated the Panthers (0-3).
Lincoln County tied it 14-14 when Logan Sponaugle scored from the 4 and Isaiah Koontz ran for a two-point conversion with 9:45 remaining. The Panthers outgained Ripley 295-221 as Koontz carried 35 times for 179 yards.
FAIRVIEW 36, MORGAN COUNTY 8: Caden Thomas ran 20 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Westwood, Kentucky, as the Eagles (1-3) broke a 15-game losing streak. Thomas also ran for a touchdown. Austin Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 119 yards and two TDs. Miller also ran for a score. The Cougars fell to 1-3.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 50, RUSSELL 10: Kaden Gillespie scored four touchdowns to lift the Bulldogs (2-1) over the Red Devils (0-4) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Gillispie scored on a 63-yard interception return, a pair of 15-yard runs and a 27-yard pass from Talan Pollock as Lawrence County overcame a 7-0 deficit.
HIGHLANDS 24, RACELAND 14: The Bluebirds scored 24 points between a pair of Rams touchdowns in a triumph in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
Logan Lundy gave Raceland (3-1) a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run early, but Davis Burleigh kicked a 43-yard field goal and Brody Benke threw a pair of TD passes as Highlands (2-2) took control. Davis Hinegarden caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Charles Noon returned a punt 38 yards for a score. Connor Hughes scored late for the Rams. Lundy finished 18 for 39 for 181 yards passing.
PORTSMOUTH 35, ROCK HILL 21: Tyler Duncan threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to his cousin Jayden Duncan with 1:20 left in the third quarter to break a 21-21 tie at the Trojan Coliseum. The Redmen (2-2 overall, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference) had tied it 21-21 at 4:45 of the third quarter when Brayden Adams threw a 4-yard TD pass to Levi Jiles. Tyler Duncan passed for two touchdowns and ran for one as Portsmouth improved to 2-2 overall, 1-0 in the OVC.
Girls soccer
SEYMOUR 2, CABELL MIDLAND 1: The Eagles (4-1-3) edged the Knights in the Smoky Mountain Cup Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Milla Werthammer scored off an assist by Rachel Ross for Cabell Midland, which played without three players because of COVID-19.
