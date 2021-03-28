ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland’s boys and girls won team titles Saturday in the Fairland Early Bird Relays high school track meet at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Dragons boys finished with 41.98 points, edging runner-up Ironton, which totaled 38 points. Raceland was third with 29.97 points, followed by River Valley with 28 and Fairland B with 4. Fairland’s girls won with 60 points. River Valley and Ironton tied for second, each with 28. Raceland finished fourth with 24.
“It was a beautiful day to get the track season started,” Fairland coach Chuck Wentz said. We have many new faces this year and ran great. Many have some sore muscles but ran through the pain with some great times for this early in the season. We’re glad we get to have a season this year and proud of all the hard work the Dragons are putting in.”
The Dragons’ Emma Marshall posted the best numbers in the girls high jump relay at 4 feet, 6 inches, and the pole vault relay at 7 feet. Marshall’s teammate Kia Booth led the long jump relay with a leap of 12-11. Fairland’s 800-meter sprint relay team of Booth, Morgan Webb, Amelia Butler and Lexi Steele won in 2:13.34. Butler, Booth, Kaci Adkins and Kylie Hayes 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:18.06.
On the boys side, the Dragons team of Turk Fowler, Jacob Sudlow, Gavin Davis and Casey Hudson won the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdles in 1:16.79. Sudlow and Wyant Parker of Fairland won the pole vault relay title, going 10 feet. The Dragons’ Tristan Davis won the discus with a throw of 115-03.
Several local teams return to action Saturday at the Ironton invitational.
Boys basketball
WINFIELD 60, SCOTT 53: The Generals outscored the host Skyhawks by seven in the fourth quarter to improve to 7-4.
Joey Gress led Winfield with 16 points. Carson Crouch scored 10. Reece Carden led Scott (2-7) with 13 points. Jayden Sharps chipped in 11.
BUFFALO 66, CLAY COUNTY 60: Ian Thompson scored 16 points as the Bison (4-5) beat the Panthers (7-2).
David Whittington scored 13 points, Alec Hanshaw 12 and Bradley Harris 11 for Buffalo. Curtis Litton paced Clay County with 21 points. Colten Pritt scored 16.
Baseball
SYMMES VALLEY SWEEPS: The Vikings swept South Gallia 12-0 and 14-1 in a doubleheader in Aid, Ohio.
In the opener, Devin Renfroe and Logan Brace combined for a no-hitter. Renfroe struck out all 9 batters he faced to earn the win. Levi Best went 2 for 3. In the nightcap, Best was 2 for 2.
First Game
SOUTH GALLIA 000 00 — 0 0 3
SYMMES VALLEY 480 0x — 12 6 0
Unrue and Reynolds; Renfroe, Brace (4) and Strow. Hitting: (SV) Best 2-3, Litteral 2B.
Second Game
SOUTH GALLIA 100 00 — 1 2 4
SYMMES VALLEY 526 1x — 14 5 1
Oram and Bevan. Brammer, Webb (3), McComas (5) and Litteral.
Hitting: (SV) Best 2-2, Patterson 2B.
IRONTON 7, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 5: The Fighting Tigers scored five runs in the second inning to overcome a 3-0 deficit and beat the visiting Indians.
Cameron Deere went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in for Ironton.
Jacob Sloan earned the win and Jon Wylie the save. Hunter Edwards was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Lucasville Valley.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 300 100 1 — 5 5 4
IRONTON 052 000 x — 7 7 3
Breckon Williams, Wiley (4) and Adronis. Sloan, Wylie (5) and Bias, Kleinman.
Hitting: (LV) Edwards 2-4 2B 2 RBI, (I) Deere 2-4 2 RBI.