HUNTINGTON — The look on the face of Marshall University freshman Savannah Wheeler said everything on Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd’s women’s basketball team had just earned a win to snap a four-game losing streak and Wheeler had established a career-high in points with 25 against Florida Atlantic, but there wasn’t an overly big smile on the freshman point guard’s face.
The Herd had wavered a bit in the fourth quarter and 10 of the team’s 15 turnovers had come in the final period as the Owls turned a 22-point deficit into a single-digit game midway through the final period.
The win was a positive, but Wheeler knew there was still work to be done.
And that desire for constant improvement is what Wheeler spoke of — not the win — following the contest.
“Really, it’s just staying hungry and each dang day, just come in here and get better and better and working on the game as much as you can,” Wheeler said. “I’m willing to do that.”
That mentality is what drove Marshall head coach Tony Kemper to trust in the talented young guard from Boyd County when she signed with the Herd in the Class of 2019.
Kemper knows that there will be some freshman moments, but he also knows Wheeler possesses a veteran’s savvy, along with a scoring prowess that is as good as any in Conference USA.
Wheeler showed that last week when she established career highs in consecutive games, scoring 22 and leading a comeback in a loss to FIU before netting 25 — 24 in the first three quarters — of the win over Florida Atlantic.
“She has a really good mentality because I don’t think she feels like she’s where she should be yet,” Kemper said. “She is hungry and she’s in here a lot before practice and she’s in here a lot after practice.”
Wheeler’s time during Boyd County’s program under Pete Fraley helped prepare her for the collegiate game, but Kemper added that one of her best characteristics is that she’s coachable.
“She doesn’t ever act like she’s got it all figured out yet,” Kemper said. “That’s a good trait to have.”
Marshall is coming up on a big set of games this week — an important road stretch against Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech which are jammed up with the Herd in a mash of teams that are all trying to stay out of the bottom of the Conference USA standings.
For the Herd to get a pair of road wins this week, Marshall will have to show poise down the stretch of those contests, which starts with Wheeler at the point guard spot.
Currently, Wheeler is leading Marshall with 13.6 points per game. She is adding 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, as well.