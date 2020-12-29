HUNTINGTON - Marshall senior point guard Jarrod West has always been known for one constant within his game.
West is going to go 110 miles per hour, no matter the situation.
According to head coach Dan D'Antoni, that's true in practice, true in individual drills and especially true in games.
That's a good problem to have 99 percent of the time.
However, that one percent may be in Conference USA's new format, which has teams playing league games on consecutive nights.
On the surface, the new format could force West to adjust his motor in certain situations in Conference USA play, and he's not necessarily a fan of it.
"That's going to be tough, man," West said. "That's going to be a tough adjustment to make, for sure. I think it's just going to be about picking and choosing my spots. At the same time, I don't like to let off the gas. I like to play hard the whole time."
Part of West's success is his high-motor nature - especially on the defensive end where he's forced the opposition into many turnovers this season and leads Conference USA at 3.6 steals per game.
There is another statistic in which West and fellow guard Taevion Kinsey each are atop the Conference USA standings, which will factor in as conference play gets started.
Kinsey is tied for the Conference USA lead in minutes played per game at 36.6 with Charlotte's Jahmir Young. West is directly behind them in sole possession of third at 36.0 minutes per game.
For Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni, Kinsey is not so much a concern because he plays the game at his pace, but potential adjustments may have to be made for West because of the energy he expends on both ends while guarding the opposition's best player.
"Jarrod is a little different," D'Antoni said. "You've got to watch Jarrod because he pushes everything to his max."
It's a complicated scenario because part of West's success is being able to out-work and out-motor opponents, especially in times as they wear down.
D'Antoni wants players to play their own game, and for West, that is only one speed - maximum.
"I don't like to rein it in that often," West admitted. "That's something that's out of my element."
D'Antoni doesn't want his point guard and leader thinking about the next night's game or how he should be playing because the possibility of it disrupting his rhythm, so the coaching staff is looking more at the pre-game and post-game handling of West, as opposed to changing an in-game routine.
"You control a lot of that, too, is how they feel coming into those two games, and that's by your practices and how taxing you make them," D'Antoni said.
West, therefore, may see some practice days off for recovery from practice following the Friday-Saturday games - especially since there is six days between games during conference weekends from now until March.
The senior point guard from Clarksburg also said his own professionalism in dealing with his body - rest, treatment and consumption - factors in greatly as he looks to maintain his high level of play.
"A lot of it for me will probably be post-game stuff and how I handle things after the game - maybe not during the game," West said. "Making sure I get my rest and my treatment and everything, and the next morning, making sure I'm still rested and getting food in me...
"I think I'll be fine as long as I just kind of pick and choose my spots and make sure I rest and recover like I'm supposed to after the game and before the next game."
Instead of it being a hindrance to the Herd, West is determined to make sure the format works in the Herd's favor by doing what he's always done - push the tempo and wear teams down.
"A lot of teams we play don't play as fast as us or play at the pace we play at, and a lot of them don't have the same depth, so I can see that being a benefit to us," West said.