Huntington’s Gavin Lochow helped lead the Highlanders past Martinsburg, 28-21, in the Class AAA semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Bob Sang Stadium. With the win, Huntington will take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA Championship on Dec. 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
HUNTINGTON — Coaches often speak of how football games are won in the trenches, that the team performing better on the line of scrimmage usually wins.
That’s proven true time and again, but if the man behind the center doesn’t play well, the effort by offensive and defensive linemen can be wasted.
Two stellar quarterbacks face off when No. 2 seed Huntington (13-1) clashes with top-rated Parkersburg South (13-1) for the Class AAA state high school football championship at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Highlanders feature Gavin Lochow, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior. Lochow has completed 117 of 182 passes for 2,139 yards and 33 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He has carried 118 times for 1,072 yards and 16 TDs.
The Patriots counter with Robert Shockey, a 6-2, 190-pound junior who has completed 181 of 261 passes for 2,681 yards and 33 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He has run for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns on 147 carries.
“The Shockey kid is really good,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said, emphasizing the strength and mobility of the Patriots’ star. “He’s a wrestler and makes a lot of plays. He extends plays with his feet and makes good decisions throwing the football.”
South coach Nathan Tanner said if he wasn’t coaching in the game he’d enjoy watching both quarterbacks as a fan.
“These two quarterbacks are a good story,” Tanner said “It will be a cool quarterback duel on Saturday.”
Shockey is making his first championship game appearance. Lochow was there last year and threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, but was intercepted five times in a 62-21 loss to Martinsburg.
“That game has bothered me all year,” Lochow said.
Lochow and the Highlanders avenged that loss last week in a 28-21 triumph over the Bulldogs in the semifinals. Lochow ran for two touchdowns and passed for one to hand Martinsburg its first playoff loss since 2015.
A wiser Lochow hopes to finish his high school career with a victory before heading off to play for the University of Dayton.
Seals said he’s willing to take his chances with the record-setting Lochow, a leading contender for the Kennedy Award as the state’s premier player.
“Gavin wants the ball in his hands,” Seals said. “We feel good about what he can do.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
