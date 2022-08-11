HUNTINGTON -- Late Herald-Dispatch sports editor Duke Ridgley's column was called "Diamond Dust."
Organizers of the high school golf tournament named for Ridgely will welcome dusty conditions Friday after thunderstorms rained out last year's competition mid-event.
"Last year we had the weather issues and it literally rained on our parade," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. "We're going to make up for that and give the players a great experience. Fingers crossed the weather forecast holds. It looks like it will be a beautiful day."
Cabell Midland is host of the 14-team tournament, which tees off at 9 a.m. at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Knights likely are favored to win it, too, as they've captured victories in the Parkersburg Country Club Invitational and Oglebay Invitational in Wheeling this week. Cabell Midland played Thursday in the Clarksburg Invitational.
The Knights will features three squads -- A, B and C -- in the 14-team field. Hurricane and Spring Valley are bringing A and B teams. The rest of the field includes Chesapeake, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Huntington High, Shady Spring, Tolsia and Wayne. Huntington St. Joe and Ironton won't field full teams, but will feature individual players.
"We're glad to add Tolsia for the first time," Stead said. "St. Joe and Ironton are back with some individual entrants. The goal in hosting the Duke every year is to showcase the best of high school golf in the area on a great golf course."
The field features a bevy of talented individuals. Matthew Carney, Jack Michael and Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland figure to compete for medalist honors. They'll likely be challenged by Landon Roberts of Fairland, who is coming off a victory in the Ironton Invitational, as well as Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy, among others.
The list of former Ridgely stars is impressive. Among those to participate in the tournament and go on to play in college since 2015 are: Zach Chapman (West Virginia Wesleyan), Joseph Dransfeld (Elon), Skylar Sayre (Shawnee State) and Noah Mullens (Marshall) from Cabell Midland; Hannah Shrout (Marshall), Addi Speed (Shawnee State) and Clayton Thomas (Marshall) from Fairland; Alaina Collins (Shawnee State) from Chesapeake; Isaac Prince (Marshall) from Parkersburg; Joseph Kalaskey (Marshall) and Torin Kalaskey (Marshall) of George Washington; Tanner Dorsey (Bluefield State) from Huntington High; and Emilee Carey (Shawnee State) from South Point.
Charles V. "Duke" Ridgely was a newspaper columnist in Huntington from 1919 through 1959. He died in 1962 and is credited with naming Marshall's athletic teams the "Thundering Herd."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
