20221107_hds_musoccer
Marshall’s Matthew Bell (17) dribbles upfield as the Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on James Madison during the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Sunday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Clay Obara will be the talk around the James Madison campus the next few days after what he accomplished Sunday in the quarterfinal round in the Sun Belt Conference soccer tournament at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.

In the 44th minute, Demitri Turner sent a cross along the six-yard box and it was tapped along on the back heel by Cameron Arnold to a waiting Obara. He chipped the ball into the net while sliding to the ground to allow the Dukes to escape with the upset, 1-0, over the Thundering Herd, ranked No. 5 nationally and seeded No. 2 in the tournament.

