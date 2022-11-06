Marshall’s Matthew Bell (17) dribbles upfield as the Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on James Madison during the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Sunday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Clay Obara will be the talk around the James Madison campus the next few days after what he accomplished Sunday in the quarterfinal round in the Sun Belt Conference soccer tournament at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.
In the 44th minute, Demitri Turner sent a cross along the six-yard box and it was tapped along on the back heel by Cameron Arnold to a waiting Obara. He chipped the ball into the net while sliding to the ground to allow the Dukes to escape with the upset, 1-0, over the Thundering Herd, ranked No. 5 nationally and seeded No. 2 in the tournament.
“Great one-two,” Obara said after emerging from the noisy James Madison locker room after the match. “Demitri got the cross, the ball came through and I slid and barely got my foot on it. It felt so good.”
Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had gotten out of position a bit on the developing play. The crowd of 1,402 fans spent the last 10 minutes of the match on their feet screaming for the Herd to get the equalizer.
James Madison, the No. 7 seed, returns here Wednesday for a semifinal against either No. 3 Georgia State or No. 6 Old Dominion. Start time is 7 p.m. The winner advances to next Sunday’s championship match (1 p.m.) at the home of the highest remaining seed.
The other quarterfinal is being played in Lexington, Ky., where the Wildcats are ranked No. 2 nationally and top seed for the tournament. No. 4 seed West Virginia blanked No. 5 Coastal Carolina in the first match, 1-0. The No. 1 Wildcats met No. 8 South Carolina in the nightcap.
The Dukes (7-7-4, 2-3-3 Sun Belt) had been muddling over the 2-0 loss to Marshall last Tuesday in the regular-season finale.
Marshall (10-3-3, 4-1-3 Sun Belt) took 15 shots on the day, but only one went on goal. Keeper Sebastian Conlon made that save to notch his fifth shutout of the season.
Minutes into the match, Conlon swatted a free kick heading toward the top right corner nine minutes into the match. Later, Rodrigo Robles boomed a shot from the top of the box that rattled off the left post.
Marshall’s Matthew Bell, the league’s Freshman of the Year, sent a curling strike off the left post in the 48th minute.
Two more chances would come the Herd’s way. A volley into the box found Bell, who got past Conlon but the shot over the wide-open goal over the crossbar. In the 67th minute, Morris Duggan headed a shot wide of the far post off a cross from Gabriel Alves.
All the misses left Herd coach Chris Grassie shaking his head.
“We created more than enough chances to win the game,” he said. “That’s my comment.”
