WINCHESTER, Ky. -- Boyd County (37-5) jumped to an 11-6 lead in the first set, but couldn't sustain momentum in a 3-0 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar in the Kentucky high school volleyball state tournament quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs (32-10) won 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 at George Rogers Clark High School. Delaney Gash made 20 kills and Ava Jckson 12 for Dunbar. Bella Haggard issued 37 assists. Taylor Bartrum led the Lions with seven kills.
ADENA 3, WHEELERSBURG 1: The Warriors (24-2) rallied from one set down to defeat the Pirates (24-2) in an Ohio Division III, Region 11 semifinal at Logan High School.
Adena won 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 to advance to the Elite Eight vs. Meadowbrook (24-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Logan. The Colts beat South Webster (23-3) 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.
CLASS AAA REGION: Spring Valley plays Hurricane, and Parkersburg takes on Huntington High, in the Class AAA, Region IV volleyball tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cabell Midland.
The winners advance to the championship game, with both moving on to the state tournament Nov. 9-10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
