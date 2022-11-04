The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web high school sports icon blox

Get the best and latest Tri-State area High school sports coverage in The Herald-Dispatch.

WINCHESTER, Ky. -- Boyd County (37-5) jumped to an 11-6 lead in the first set, but couldn't sustain momentum in a 3-0 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar in the Kentucky high school volleyball state tournament quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs (32-10) won 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 at George Rogers Clark High School. Delaney Gash made 20 kills and Ava Jckson 12 for Dunbar. Bella Haggard issued 37 assists. Taylor Bartrum led the Lions with seven kills.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you