HUNTINGTON -- More than 600 runners are scheduled to compete in the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invite Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Huntington High and Wayne serve as hosts for the event, which features 13 high schools and 22 middle schools. The high school boys race begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the girls at 9 a.m. Middle school boys start at 9:45 a.m., with the girls at 10:15 a.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/Dutchmillermeet
Competing high school teams include, Covenant, Gallia Academy, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Poca, Shady Spring, Sissonville, Spring Valley, Teays Valley Christian, Unioto, Wayne and Winfield. Middle school squads are Barboursville, Ceredo-Kenova, Covenant, Duvall, Fairland, Gallia Academy, George Washington, Hamlin, Horace Mann, Huntington East, Huntington Middle, Hurricane, McKinley, Milton, Our Lady of Fatima, Poca, Ravenswood, Shady Spring, Huntington St. Joe, Teays Valley Christian, Wayne and Winfield.
"We are looking forward to a good meet," Wayne coach Jeanette Rutherford said. "The battle between ranked Double-A teams Winfield, Shady Spring, Poca and Wayne early in the season should be good. We want to thank Dutch Miller for sponsoring, and the YMCA of Huntington and Carl Bailey of the Robert Newlon Airport for hosting us."
Huntington High coach Justin Cox said he expects a fast field.
"Coach Rutherford and I have worked hard to continue to build this meet up," Cox said. "We are excited about the quality of field this season. As long as the weather holds, we are expecting some fast times on Saturday. We opened up the season last weekend at the Autumn Classic, we had a strong showing from a young squad and I am looking forward to the improvement from our team this weekend."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
