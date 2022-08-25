The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- More than 600 runners are scheduled to compete in the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invite Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center. 

Huntington High and Wayne serve as hosts for the event, which features 13 high schools and 22 middle schools. The high school boys race begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the girls at 9 a.m. Middle school boys start at 9:45 a.m., with the girls at 10:15 a.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/Dutchmillermeet

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

