MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s big number contributed to a number bigger than anyone from Marshall would care for on Wednesday.

The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to set sail to a 6-2 victory over the Thundering Herd at John “Sonny” Allen Field, extending Marshall’s losing skid to nine games.

