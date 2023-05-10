MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s big number contributed to a number bigger than anyone from Marshall would care for on Wednesday.
The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to set sail to a 6-2 victory over the Thundering Herd at John “Sonny” Allen Field, extending Marshall’s losing skid to nine games.
The Herd tallied one run each in the fifth and sixth innings — when Kebler Peralta scored on a wild pitch and then on Peralta’s RBI single to plate Gio Ferraro — but by then Morehead State had already built a six-run lead through four frames.
Jacob Ferry jump-started the Eagles’ third inning with a solo home run. Jackson Feltner scored on a wild pitch, Colton Becker supplied a two-run double and Chase Vinson singled home one more.
Feltner — a Louisa, Kentucky native and nephew of late Marshall football legend Phil Ratliff — chipped in a sacrifice fly to plate Hamilton Anderson in the fourth frame.
Peralta went 3 for 4 to pace both teams at the plate.
Cole Agemy took the loss for the Herd (16-31) in relief. He worked two innings, allowing six runs on four hits, with three walks and no strikeouts.
Becker and Anderson each had two hits for Morehead State (30-18). Becker drove in two runs. Six Eagles each scored one of Morehead State’s six runs.
Hunter Porter got the win on the hill in relief, allowing no runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings. He fanned two Marshall hitters and walked one.
The Herd and Eagles are slated to meet again Tuesday in Huntington.
