ONA -- The terrible taste of losing lingered for five weeks in the mouths of Cabell Midland football players.
They finally washed it away Friday in a 21-17 victory over Spring Valley.
The victory was the first the Knights (5-1) considered of great significance since a season-opening 28-21 loss at George Washington. Since then, Cabell Midland has beaten Capital, South Charleston, Parkersburg and Oak Hill. None of those squads were on the level of the Timberwolves (5-1), who entered the game as the No. 1 team in the Class AAA state playoff ratings.
"They needed this," Knights coach Luke Salmons said. "They went through that first loss and haven't been used to it. They haven't been happy because they haven't felt like they've done anything. I'm proud of our kids and coaches."
That season-opening loss might have been a blessing in disguise.
"It got us going," said senior quarterback Ryan Wolfe, who rushed for a game-high 140 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries Friday. "We got a little taste of our own medicine. Every practice every day we've worked. The 6 a.m. lifts, it's all planned out to lead up to the end of the season and what we're going to be. Nobody likes to lose, but everybody needs a taste of their own medicine. We got cocky. I'll admit to it. You learn from it. We learned from our mistakes and that really helped us."
Running back Curtis Jones, who carried 23 times for 118 yards and one touchdown Friday, also said the loss to GW had its benefits.
"We needed it," Jones said of the setback. "It gets our heads on straight and gets us prepared for the future games."
Cabell Midland can't afford to lapse into cockiness again, even after beating Spring Valley. The Knights entertain No. 6 Hurricane (5-1) for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wolfe promised the Knights won't make the mistake of taking the Redskins lightly.
"On to the next," Wolfe said. "We have to lock in. We have to keep working. Like this week, there were no distractions. We were focused. We were locked in. It was football, football, football. Obviously, school work we focused on, too. We have to learn from what we did this week and carry it on. We need to have the same energy and do the same thing we did this week."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
