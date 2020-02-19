HUNTINGTON — One decisive run early paid off for Huntington High and forced Boyd County to play from behind virtually the whole game.
Dionn Sims nailed a 3-pointer with a second left in the first quarter to take the Highlanders from 9-8 down to 11-9 on top. That triggered a 12-0 run for the home team, allowing Huntington High to get past the Lions, 65-58, Tuesday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
“That run was big,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said.
“We didn’t come up with the passionate energy at the start,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said. “I appreciate the fire and guts and the end, but it wasn’t enough.”
Joe Patterson and Torin Lochow provided that spark in the second-quarter burst. Patterson made a basket and a 3-pointer, followed by successive dunks by Lochow off Boyd County turnovers. After Lochow’s second dunk, the Lions called time out. The Highlanders were on their way to a Senior Night victory.
Eli Archer led Huntington (12-9) with 17 points and Amare Smith hit for 15 with 11 in the first half. In the first period, Smith connected on three straight jumpers.
“Took what they gave us,” Smith said of the inside success. “The shot is like a routine for me. This was good for the senior guys.”
“Torin did a great job of finding us,” Archer said. “The entry pass was there. It was great to see him get the two dunks.”
Sims, one of the four Huntington seniors honored in pregame, finished with 11 points. The other seniors are Zion Page, Lochow and Dylan Schultz.
“Inside out is our game,” Holmes said. “When teams double down, we kick it out. Good job of finding the open man down low.”
In addition to Lochow’s two dunks, Archer scored down low after taking a nifty behind-the-back pass from Sims.
“Good to see Torin dunk twice,” Holmes said. “Sims ... as long as the ball gets to the guy.”
Blake Stewart paced Boyd County (16-12) with 16 points. Austin Gibbs added 11.
J.B. Walter made a 3-pointer just before the horn sounded to end the third period to cut Huntington’s lead to 54-41. The Lions then made their charge and cut the deficit to 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Lochow and Archer got open shots as the Highlanders beat the pressure and Smith added a free throw to set the final score.
“We got sloppy, turned the ball over,” Archer said. “Give it to them, they didn’t fold. We did what was needed at the end.”
“Got a little lax,” Smith said. “Dumb turnovers. We regrouped and everything was fine.”
“We fought to the end,” Anderson said.
Boyd County’s next game is Thursday at home against East Carter.
Huntington High’s next game is against Capital in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions.
BOYD COUNTY 9 18 14 17 — 58: Meade 4, Webb 6, Ellis 6, Stewart 16, Newsome 3, DeBoard 4, Gibbs 11, Cisco 2, Walter 6.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 21 22 11 — 65: Patterson 5, Sims 11, Page 9, T. Lochow 8, Smith 15, Archer 17.