HUNTINGTON — With the Pittsburgh Steelers preparing for the 2020 season, one of the major questions surrounding the team is if longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for the start of the year.
As it turns out, Roethlisberger gets an additional day to prepare in his recovery from an elbow injury that ended his 2019 season just two games in.
On Thursday night, the NFL announced the schedule for all 32 teams, and the Steelers will have the season’s first Monday Night Football game, traveling to take on the New York Giants in the season opener on Sept. 14.
“I’ve been at it a while and I haven’t seen a schedule that I didn’t like,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in an interview on the Steelers’ Twitter account. “Particularly this time of year, we are all football lovers and we miss competing so it’s an exciting day when the schedule comes out.”
Whether Pittsburgh has Roethlisberger back to start the season or not, one thing seems clear: the Steelers need to strike while the iron is hot early in 2020.
Following that prime-time season opener on the road, Pittsburgh returns to Heinz Field for home contests in four of the next five weeks, starting with home games against the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.
The lone road matchup is a key one in the AFC: a trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 4.
Following that contest, though, the Steelers return home for games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns before a road trip to AFC North champion Baltimore on Oct. 25 leads the team into its bye week.
The Steelers hit the road for two of three games following the bye week before arguably the team’s most pivotal stretch: a four-week jaunt that features three prime-time games.
That stretch starts with a Thanksgiving night home date with Baltimore on Nov. 26.
After another home game with Washington, Pittsburgh returns to the spotlight with a pair of road contests in prime-time: a Dec. 13 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills and a Dec. 21 Monday Night Football affair with rival Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh’s home finale comes against Indianapolis on Dec. 27, and the Steelers’ regular season ends with a Jan. 3 trip to Cleveland to face the Browns.
For several years under Tomlin, the Steelers have been the elite in the AFC North. Last season’s dethroning by Baltimore was one that was not taken lightly.
As Pittsburgh looks to ascend to the top of the AFC North once again, the team does so against the second-easiest schedule in the NFL.
While the schedule may set up well, Tomlin said that each season presents challenges — such as logistics with prime-time games. They are all just part of life in the NFL.
“There’s going to be some uncomfortable moments in the journey for all of us,” Tomlin said. “I don’t worry too much about that. As long as we’ve got eight at home and eight on the road and a bye, I don’t read too much into it.”
In 13 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach, Tomlin has never had a losing season. Last season marked just the third time he has finished without a winning record (8-8).