BARBOURSVILLE — While a sweep of its group would have been nice, the WVFC 2007 boys squad will advance after posting a 2-1 record in the opening weekend of the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships at Barboursville Sports Complex.
With wins on both Friday and Saturday, WVFC 2007 headed into a Sunday matchup with Ginga FC, a premier soccer club based in Connecticut with a 2-0 record in the group stage of the U15 division.
On Saturday, WVFC 2007 earned a 2-1 victory over PDA Hibernian Scholes, a New Jersey based team ranked in the top 25 in the country for its age group.
Ginga FC had dropped each of its first two matches but pulled off a 2-1 victory using two second-half goals to defeat WVFC in regulation on Sunday. Even with the victory, Ginga FC finished at the bottom of the group and has been eliminated from the USYS Eastern Regional tournament.
“You never want to say a game doesn’t matter but we got some guys out there that hadn’t gotten playing time out there but still, we didn’t perform,” WVFC 2007 head coach Fayanga Keita said. “We didn’t show the energy or the intensity that we’ve had the past two games when we’ve won.”
His club took a 1-0 lead into halftime but allowed the equalizer in the opening minutes of the second period. After WVFC keeper Seth Casto stopped a penalty kick later in the second half, the match seemed to be trending toward a draw until Ginga FC’s Grayson James, who had his penalty shot blocked, capitalized on a chance just outside the goalie box with less than five minutes remaining to give his squad the win.
“It’s not a good way to go out,” Keita said. “You’d like to have some momentum going into the next game but hopefully these boys can forget about it and do what they did the past two days and erase this one from their minds.”
They’ll have to move on from it quickly. After winning Group D in the U15 boys division, WVFC 2007 is slated to face Group E winner, Potomac Soccer Association, which finished the opening weekend with a pair of wins and a draw. That match is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday on Field 16 at Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Keita is confident in his squad after a strong performance last season in the Presidents Cup, he knows it is capable of big things if the team plays to its potential.
“When these boys show up and bring the intensity, they can play with anybody,” Keita said. “This team here, they won the Presidents Cup last year so this is a really good team when they want to play.”
The winner of Monday’s match will get a rest day Tuesday before the U15 boys semifinals and final are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at Shawnee Sports Complex.