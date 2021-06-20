SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The stars of the West Virginia North-South Football Classic were from the East.
Players from the Eastern Panhandle showed out during the all-star football game Saturday afternoon at South Charleston High School. None was more stellar than Spring Mills quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for one to lead the North to a 26-0 victory. Padmore-Johnson completed 6 of 12 passes for 88 yards and ran 12 times for 60 yards.
“It takes more than one guy to tackle him,” Hurricane linebacker Tyrone Washington said. “He’s elusive and makes you miss.”
Washington leveled one huge hit to Padmore-Johnson early, but most of the game the Bears quarterback slipped away from, dodged and eluded defenders to make plays.
Padmore-Johnson received plenty of help from fellow Eastern Panhandle players. Martinsburg running back Kevon Warren carried 11 times for 97 yards. Musselman linebacker Justin Rhinehart made a game-high 10 tackles in leading a defense that held the South to 174 total yards.
“It was fun to play on the same team as these guys I’ve always played against,” Padmore-Johnson said.
As are many all-star games in modern sports, Saturday’s game was minus some of the state’s better players. Many had moved on to colleges for summer workouts.
The South undoubtedly would have been boosted by the presence of Spring Valley tackles Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs, both who are at West Virginia University. Padmore-Johnson might have seen a more-difficult time had South Charleston defensive end and University of Cincinnati signeee Zeiqui Lawton dawned the South uniform. The Cardinals also could have used Marshall signees Ethan Payne, a running back from Poca, and kicker Michael Hughes, an Appalachian State recruit from George Washington.
The North, too, was missing some stars, including Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael of Kent State, Wheeling Park offensive lineman Caleb Bryan of Lehigh, Morgantown kicker John McConnell of Marshall and Martinsburg running back Naieem Kearney of Georgetown.