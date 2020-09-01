HUNTINGTON — If nothing else, those in the college football world will never be able to say Eastern Kentucky was scared to go for it.
No, this doesn’t refer to a fourth-down situation — at least not yet.
Instead, it means the entire 2020 college football season in general.
As part of the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky was allowed four non-conference games in the fall and the league was going to attempt a spring conference schedule.
In that particular case, Eastern Kentucky did elect to punt.
The Colonels opted out of the conference season in spring so the program could attempt a full fall slate under first-year head coach Walt Wells.
What came about was an eight-game slate that features games at Marshall and at West Virginia to start the tenure of Wells, who was 100 percent in favor of the fall schedule.
For Wells, it came down to the importance of trying to establish his program with players early.
In this case, 2020 sets the tone for a future that Wells thinks could be bright.
“It’s going to be a challenge for our mentality,” Wells said. “It’s going to be a challenge for our culture, but you know what? That’s what we’ve got to be about if we’re going to get where we need to get to, which is championship-level football.”
For Wells, the decision on a fall schedule was brought about by a number of factors.
No. 1, he wanted to establish his program with his players early in his tenure. Especially being a first-year coach, that was important to take advantage of.
The Colonels could have tried to do so with the four allotted games from the Ohio Valley Conference, but as Wells fielded several phone calls from teams wanting to play, it became apparent the Colonels were in position to play more games if they so chose.
Then it came down to a logistical matter in looking at a conference slate in the spring. That’s where the decision to go for it in the fall came into focus.
“I don’t see how you’re going to play football in the spring with FCS football,” Wells said. “The Big Ten is talking about domes and all this, that and the other — and I get that — but we’re not going to have that capability.
“I was worried, being a first-year coach and not having anything with our team except a couple weeks of practices going on, how are we going to develop our program? How are we going to develop what we’re going to do?”
There was one other aspect that stuck in Wells’ mind that didn’t seem to add up either.
“It became the fact that we weren’t going to play in the OVC, but we could play four games,” Wells said. “I don’t understand that. I’m not the smartest guy in the world, and I don’t claim to be, (but) ... if you can play four, why can’t you play eight? Why can’t you play 10? The SEC is playing 10 and their blood is the same as our guys’ blood.”
One person who commended Eastern Kentucky’s decision was Marshall head coach Doc Holliday, who spoke about the situation during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
In Holliday’s eyes, the move by Eastern Kentucky could pay future dividends as Wells gets his program established.
“Who knows what’s going to happen in the spring, guys?” Holliday said. “I think, ‘Let’s get as many games as we can get here in the fall and let’s go play.’ Spring, there’s nothing in the spring guaranteed either. I think they feel that way.
“If you did get into the spring, which Eastern Kentucky was going to have to do, what’s that do to your players, as far as moving into the following year? I think it’s a great choice by them to go get eight games. ... They can get those games in and then get ready for the following year.”
In the short term, it sets up a difficult scenario for the Colonels, who start the year on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against Marshall, then follow it with another Mountain State trip next week to take on West Virginia in the Mountaineers’ opener.
There are two aspects of those games that can’t be denied to work in Eastern Kentucky’s favor: finances and exposure.
Eastern Kentucky will get paychecks from both Marshall and West Virginia that will help offset some COVID-19 expenses while the Colonels will also play on national television in each of Wells’ first two games as a coach.
Saturday’s contest with Marshall is a national ESPN broadcast, while the Sept. 12 game against West Virginia was just announced Tuesday as a Fox Sports 1 game nationally also.
Wells is excited for the challenge, and also for his team’s future.
“It’s a challenging schedule,” Wells said. “It really is. Three FBS programs and top-10 programs in FCS and top-20 programs in FCS. It’s a challenge, but that’s what we’ve got to be about.”