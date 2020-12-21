LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Too slow. Too boring. Not athletic. No chance.
Those are some of the things heard by eastern Kentucky high school football players and coaches when referencing their position within the state’s landscape.
However, last week, eastern Kentucky showcased its strength — literally — in the 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Lexington’s Kroger Field.
On the state’s biggest stage, Ashland and Paintsville both provided a powerful answer to those questioning whether the eastern region of the state can produce championship-caliber football.
Ashland won a 35-14 battle over Elizabethtown in the Class 3A Championship on Saturday while Paintsville earned a 38-7 win over Kentucky Country Day in the Class 1A Championship.
“It’s so exciting because they sleep on us,” Ashland running back Keontae Pittman said. “We don’t get recruited much and everything about eastern Kentucky, they just look at us like we’re a joke. So to come out here and win, it changes everything about it.”
Pittman made his statement loud and clear for the Tomcats, rushing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-clincher from 58 yards out with 1:41 left in the game.
It was part of an Ashland offensive effort that averaged 7.5 yards per carry in a 415-yard rushing performance.
Ashland won the title by being true to who they were — a physical team with a strong rushing attack and a physical defense that didn’t allow the opposition much leeway.
“We just had to set the physicality,” Ashland two-way lineman Zaine Christian said. “We just had to come out and smack them in the mouth and show them what eastern Kentucky football is like. We wanted to run the ball downhill and hit them hard.”
Ashland head coach Tony Love broke it down following his team’s win — that they were the best team and the most physical.
“Who has the best line on both sides of the ball? I think we won that,” Love said. “Who has the best defense? I felt like we had that. Who has the best running game? I felt like we had that. And the last thing was who has the three best football players on the field? I think we have that.”
It was much of the same for Paintsville, who rolled to a big win to start the championship weekend in Lexington on Friday morning.
Paintsville coach Joe Chirico, a former Marshall safety, watched as his team executed fundamentals and physical football en route to the Class 1A Championship.
Much like Ashland’s ground success, Paintsville rushed for 303 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per rush as Kentucky Country Day was helpless in trying to stop the Tigers’ momentum.
Paintsville running back Harris Phelps finished with 221 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for another workhorse effort from the eastern Kentucky representatives in the finals.
While those two teams showed the strength of football with championship wins, the overall power of eastern Kentucky was also seen in those who fell short of championship goals.
In Class 2A, West Carter rallied to take Beechwood to the brink in a 35-34 loss in the state semifinals. Beechwood then defeated Lexington Christian, 24-23, for the title.
In Class 4A, Johnson Central has been a powerhouse for years, but fell short in a 20-12 semifinal loss to Franklin County.
Other area teams — Belfry and Raceland — were among the best in their classifications as well, giving the eventual state champions all they wanted.
Belfry fell in a hard-fought 10-3 loss to Ashland at Putnam Stadium in the Class 3A semifinals while Raceland, who topped Paintsville in the regular season, fell to the Tigers 28-21 in the postseason matchup — the only postseason game for Paintsville within two scores.
DEFENSE ANSWERS CALL: Ashland’s defense was going up against a prolific Elizabethtown offense in the Class 3A Championship on Saturday, but the Tomcats stood tough, getting a pair of defensive stops inside the 10-yard line and putting pressure on Elizabethtown quarterback Clay Games throughout in Ashland’s first title since 1990.
“If you get down in those environments, you expect big players to step up and make big plays and we do that,” Tackett said.
Coming in, Elizabethtown averaged 40.5 points per game and more than 400 yards of offense. However, the Tomcats limited Elizabethtown to just 14 points, which included being shutout in the first half.
CHAMPIONSHIP CATS: Ashland’s completion of its 11-0 season in football completed a rarity, of sorts, for the Tomcats in boys varsity team sports that were fielded in 2020.
The Tomcats went a combined 32-0 in boys basketball and football in the 2020 calendar year.
Ashland’s football championship win on Saturday, plus the delay of the start of the 2020-21 boys basketball season means that those teams will have gone through an entire calendar year undefeated — an impressive feat for any school in any classification.
Of course, Ashland’s basketball team was 33-0 in the 2019-20 season leading into the 2020 Kentucky Sweet 16, which was wiped out by COVID-19.
The Tomcats had hopes of becoming an undefeated state champion, but the cancellation of the state’s tournament left an unfinished feeling.
That feeling was somewhat quenched on the football field on Saturday when the Tomcats celebrated after the win against Elizabethtown.
Ironically, Elizabethtown was slated to by Ashland’s first-round opponent in the Sweet 16 in Lexington, as well.
Perhaps, a bit of poetic justice for the Tomcats’ backers.