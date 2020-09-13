WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Eastern-Pike (3-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) turned three Symmes Valley fumbles into touchdowns in a battle of SOC Division I powers.
The Vikings led 6-0 after Luke Leith’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Logan Clemons caught two consecutive 35-yard touchdown passes from Wyatt Hines to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished. Carson Hillard caught a 14-yard TD pass from Hines to make it 19-6.
Josh Ferguson returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Leith ran for a 2-point conversion to pull defending league champion Symmes Valley within 19-14.
Clemons struck again on a 35-yard TD run to make it 25-14, but the Vikings rallied on another 3-yard socring run by Leight and a Grayson Walsh conversion run to bring the host within 25-22.
From there, Eastern took over. Dillon Mattox returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, Clemon scored on runs of 50 and 30 yards, and Chase Carter kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Clemons rushed for 106 yards on eight carried to back Mattox’s 111 yards on 13 attempts. Hines complete 8 of 15 passes for 137 yards, with Clemons catching four balls for 107 yards.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 35, GREEN 0: The Titans defeated the Bobcats Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
The game was called at halftime because of lightning.
Dylan Seison scored three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing. He also intercepted a pass. Caleb Nichols threw two touchdown passes. Logan Emmett led Portsmouth Notre Dame in rushing with 91 yards and two TDs on seven carries.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-2) won its first Southern Ohio Conference game since Oct. 26, 2018. Green fell to 0-3.
EASTERN-MEIGS 42, SOUTH GALLIA 8: Blake Newland carried five times for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles (1-2 overall, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Rebels (0-3, 0-2) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Steve Fitzgerald ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts.
Newland’s 26-yard run on Eastern’s third play gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead. Conner Ridenour’s interception set up Brayden Smith’s 19-yard touchdown jaunt to make it 12-0. Smith’s interception led to a 4-yard TD run by Fitzgerald for an 18-0 lead.
Newland scored on a 54-yard run and Fitzgerald added an 8-yard scoring sprint. Oldaker bosted the lead to 42-0 with a 4-yard run with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
PIKEVILLE 28, RACELAND 7: The Panthers (1-0) used big plays to beat host Raceland in a game delayed until almost midnight by lightning.
Pikeville took the lead on Blake Birchfield’s 53-yard touchdown run, followed by Isaac McNamee’s 2-point conversion run.
The Panthers extended the lead to 15-0 when Nate Collins’ 3-yard TD run completed a 99-yard drive that took 8:17 of the second quarter. At 4:25 of the third quarter, McNamee hit Zac Lockhart with a 72-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0. Birchfield’s 41-yard TD run with 3:50 left in the game pushed the lead to 28-0.
The Rams (0-1) scored on a 54-yard pass from Jake Heighton to Conner Hughes.
RITCHIE COUNTY 35, WAHAMA 6: Graden McKinney threw a 55-yard touchdwon pass to Gordon Haught on the third play of the game to launch the Rebels (2-0) to a victory over the White Falcons (0-2) in Mason, West Virginia.
Andrew Roush scored on a 9-yard run at 8:26 of the first quarter, but Ritchie County reeled off 28 consecutive points to pull away.
Gus Morrison carried 15 times for 172 yards for the Rebels. Haught completed 8 of 15 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Girls soccer
PRESTONSBURG 5, RUSSELL 2: Lauren Johnson and Anna Burchett scored two goals each to lead the Blackcats to a victory over the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Chloe Collins also scored for Prestonsburg. Alivia Slone made seven saves.