WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – Alex Easthom began his opening round at the 102nd West Virginia Amateur as the event’s defending champion.
Hutson Chandler started his opening round looking down the first fairway of the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Resort for the very first time.
Yet by the end of 18 holes, they found themselves in the same spot, joined by a third party from right down the road.
Each of them fired a round of 3-under-par 67, as did Beckley’s Isaiah Zaccheo later in the afternoon and that was good enough to give the three a share of the first-round lead, one stroke clear of fourth-place Chris Williams.
Chandler, a Florida native and former professional that moved to Bridgeport to work at Pete Dye Golf Club three years ago, won the 2020 Mid-Amateur but couldn’t play in last year’s Amateur due to a scheduling conflict. On the surface, it would seem that seeing a golf course for the first time ahead of the opening round in the state’s biggest competitive event would be a disadvantage.
But Chandler, who didn’t play a practice round on either the Meadows or the Old White TPC, doesn’t see it that way.
“Going out blind, sometimes it works out better that way when you don’t know where the trouble is,” Chandler said. “I didn’t even play a practice round.”
The tournament’s second round will be played on the Old White on Monday with the courses also alternating in rounds three and four. The Old White brings a different challenge all together, putting more of a premium on length as opposed to the Meadows, which is much more about placement.
And just like Sunday, Chandler won’t get his first look until play begins but considering how his opener on the Meadows went, he’s fairly confident in more of the same.
“We’re just going to go out there and see what we can do,” Chandler said. “Keep it in the fairway as much as possible and make some putts.
“You just go out there free and don’t worry about the hazards and you just hit the ball.”
While Chandler was feeling his way around new territory, Easthom was marching down memory lane after holding off late charges from several big names to claim the 101st West Virginia Amateur a year ago. A 35-foot birdie putt on the rugged par-4 18th put a cherry on top of a rock-solid start for the Ravenswood native and current West Liberty player.
In the leadup to the tournament, Easthom insisted that coming in as the defending champion felt no different and he reiterated that again on Sunday. Certainly, his play backed his statement up.
“I hit the ball so good today, I think I hit 15 of 18 greens and got up and down every time I didn’t,” Easthom said. “I had my year where I was defending and that was nice but once you get back here it’s a whole new tournament and everyone’s trying to win it.”
The three leaders were part of a group of seven players that broke par on Sunday with eight more tied for eighth at even-par. That under-par contingent included former Winfield standout and WVU golfer Williams, who has already won three West Virginia Golf Association championships this year.
Williams has had several near misses in the Amateur including finishing in a tie for second last year, and came out scorching hot on Sunday, birdieing each of his first four holes and getting it to as low as 5-under with a birdie on the Par-3 10th. But a double-bogey on 17 proved costly and despite owning the lead throughout most of his round, he settled for a 2-under 68 to sit one shot back.
It was a disappointing finish in some respects as Williams had his seven birdies countered by three bogeys and the aforementioned double, but he’s still in prime position after the first round with the ability to go extremely low. That’s especially true on the Old White as he is one of the longest players in the field.
It was all a matter of perspective for Williams after Sunday’s roller-coaster ride.
“That’s what I’m trying to tell myself so I don’t get mad,” Williams admitted. “First round, you obviously want to go as long as you can, but in the grand scheme of things a lot can happen.”
Williams’ round was good enough for sole possession of second place with St. Marys’ Coleman Lamp, Milton’s Noah Mullens and Hurricane’s Philip Reale all coming in with rounds of 1-under 69 to share fifth place.
Two-time West Virginia Open winner Jonathan Clark and two-time Amateur champion Steve Fox were both among those that shot even par. Fox is making his 54th and final Amateur appearance. Also carding a round of 70 were former George Washington High School players John Logan Taylor and Joseph Kalaskey, Kermit’s Davey Jude, Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward, Weirton’s Howie Peterson and Bluefield’s Jared Taylor.
Other rounds of note included a pair of 3-over 73s from 13-time Amateur champion Pat Carter and 2014 winner Brian Anania.