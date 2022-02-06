WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Jack Eastone made 8 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point attempts, to lead Cabell Midland to a 68-49 victory over Wyoming East on Saturday in boys high school basketball in the Battle of the Springhouse at the Greenbrier.
Chandler Schmidt scored 15 points and Dominic Schmidt 12 for the Knights (9-7). Tanner Whitten scored 20 points and Jarrett Mitchell 12 for the Warriors.
SOUTH POINT 72, COAL GROVE 54: Mason Kazee scored 22 points to lead the Pointers by the host Hornets. South Point jumped to a 29-4 lead. Caleb Schneider scored 18 points and Josh Childers 12 for South Point. Owen Johnson scored 16 and Trevor Hankins 14 for Coal Grove.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 62, SPRING VALLEY 40: Ben Nicol scored 16 and Brendan Hoffman 11 as the Patriots (12-4) beat the Timberwolves in Charleston. Lucas Hazlett led Spring Valley with 10 points.
SHERMAN 59, WAHAMA 56: The Tide outscored the White Falcons 12-7 in the fourth quarter to get the win. Dalton Rolli scored 25 points to pace Sherman (11-4). A.J. Skeens scored 14 and Isaac Johnson 10. Josiah Lloyd and Sawyer VanMatre led the White Falcons with 15 points each. Harrison Panko-Shields scored 14.
CAPITAL 78, HURRICANE 54: Elija Poore scored 26 and Anthony Hersh 25 as the Cougars (8-3) defeated the Redskins (4-12). Jaquez Loveless chipped in 10 points for Capital. Nas’jaih Jones scored 26 for Hurricane. Peyton Taylor and JT James each scored 12 and Gabe Benytil 10.
Girls basketball
ROCK HILL 53, COAL GROVE 39: Hazley Matthews scored 26 points to help the Redwomen overcome a 24-23 halftime deficit and beat the visiting Hornets. Rock Hill used a 15-4 run in the third quarter to take control. Hayden Bailey scored 13 for Rock Hill. Kaleigh Murphy scored 20 and Abbey Hicks 11 for Coal Grove.
