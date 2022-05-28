CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The name “Eaton” is famous for basketball at Wheelersburg, where John Eaton was a championship-winning head coach and his son Mark Eaton an all-state player.
Another Eaton, Maci, John Eton’s granddaughter, is making a name for herself in softball. She smashed three home runs, her 17th, 18th and 19th of the season, Saturday to lead Wheelersburg to a 9-2 victory over Portsmouth West Saturday in a Division III, Region 11 high school softball championship game.
The Pirates advance to the state tournament semifinals against Cardington-Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Casstown Miami East and either Massillon Tuslaw or Youngstown Ursuline also will be in the Final Four.
Wheelersburg (25-1) scored twice in the second, once on an error and then on a passed ball. Eaton homered in the third to make it 3-0.
Emily Moore hit her 10th home run of the season in the fourth inning to pull the Senators (26-3) within 3-1, but Eaton smacked a two-run shot in the fifth to boost the lead to 5-1. Later in the inning, Rileigh Lang hit a three-run homer for an 8-1 lead.
Eaton’s solo homer, the 33rd of her career, in the sixth made it 9-1.
Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.