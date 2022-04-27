HUNTINGTON — Braden Shepherd can be found on his computer checking stocks and investigating cryptocurrency while listening to 1980s rock and roll.
Shepherd isn’t a 50-something but a Huntington High School senior who stars in baseball, but isn’t limited to sports.
The slick-fielding shortstop/hard-throwing right-handed pitcher has led the Highlanders to a 14-6 record and a strong shot at the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship. Well-spoken and polite, Shepherd is well-rounded with a variety of interests.
“I like to listen to music,” Shepherd said. “I’m very big into music. It depends on what my mood is. My primary genre is hip hop, but I like to venture into R&B. I like old pop music. I dive into ‘80s rock.”
Shepherd said he also enjoys lifting weights in the offseason, collecting baseball cards and dabbling into cryptocurrency and the stock market.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder committed to play at Marietta College, the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III and a longtime power with a 31-3 record and 17-game winning streak this season. The Pioneers have won six national championships, the last in 2012.
“It just feels like home at Marietta,” said Shepherd, who plans to major in exercise science. “The coaching staff is great. The town’s great. It’s a small community, but I feel all the love up there. It’s wonderful. I’m super excited for my future.”
Maybe the Pioneers played the classic rock hit “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick on Shepherd’s visit. He said Marietta made him feel a way no other school did.
“Marietta recruited me hard,” Shepherd said. “The coaching staff really seemed to want me. I felt wanted.”
The Pioneers are picking up a two-in-one standout. An excellent hitter with stellar range at shortstop, as a pitcher Shepherd throws a fastball, curve, slider and change-up. His heater sits from 86 to 88 mph.
Shepherd said he plans to play both positions as a freshman.
“We’ll see how that goes after year one, but I’m very excited to get the opportunity to hit and pitch,” Shepherd said. “I prefer pitching more, but I love being in the game.”
Shepherd was dominant Saturday in a 9-3 victory over St. Albans, allowing one run on four hits, striking out eight and walking three in six innings against a team that was 15-3 and had scored no fewer than five runs in each of its last 14 games.
“Shep threw really well,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “He’s the real deal. He’s the best in the state in my opinion.”
Shepherd works quickly and gets ahead in the count. Against the Red Dragons, he threw 20 of 24 first-pitch strikes.
“I pitch for outs,” Shepherd said, adding he doesn’t try to fan every hitter and credited catchers Eli Shouldis and Jax O’Roark for calling games well. “I attack the zone. As long as I do that, it’s easier.”
Shepherd has concentrated on baseball since taking up the game at age 3. Two years ago, though, he joined the Highlanders’ swim team. Coach Emily Randolph said Shepherd was a strong swimmer with great potential and she enjoyed having him as part of the team.
“I wanted to venture out of my comfort zone a little bit,” Shepherd said. “Shout out to my coach Emily,” Shepherd said. “She’s a great coach. The swim program is awesome. I decided it was going to be a one-year thing, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Shepherd said another unique aspect of his personality is that he’s a stickler for the spoken and written word.
“I have a grammar pet peeve,” Shepherd said, with a laugh. “When people use improper grammar it messes with my head a little bit. It ticks me off.”
Shepherd ticks off hitters and sometimes prompts some choice words from them as they head back to the dugout. He said he feels good about the Highlanders’ chances in a stacked region that features Hurricane (20-3), Spring Valley (17-6) and Cabell Midland (13-5).
“If we keep playing ball like this, we’ll be a tough team,” he said. “We have to work out some things.”