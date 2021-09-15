HUNTINGTON — East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has grown well-accustomed to being behind center for the Pirates.
In his fourth season as the starter, the hometown kid from Greenville, North Carolina, has helped head coach Mike Houston during the entirety of his tenure as Houston looks to lead the Pirates back to relevance within the American Athletic Conference.
This season has started out difficult, however, as East Carolina sits at 0-2 coming into Huntington to face Marshall on Saturday.
Many of the struggles have come on the offensive end where the offense has produced just 18 points a game.
Those struggles were magnified in a 20-17 loss to South Carolina last week in which East Carolina jumped to a 14-0 lead, only to have an Ahlers interception returned for a touchdown before halftime change the game’s momentum in favor of the Gamecocks.
East Carolina also managed just three points after the break.
“I thought there right before the half, obviously, the interception for a touchdown return was a big momentum swing in the ballgame,” East Carolina coach Mike Houston said.
While Ahlers’ untimely poor decisions have hindered the Pirates in two losses this year, Houston was also quick to point out that not all the offensive ills are on his veteran quarterback.
“I know a lot of people want to blame him for everything, but that’s not the case,” Houston said. “Certainly, there’s some things he can do better. I think there’s a half a dozen decisions he can be more disciplined with that puts us in better situations, but I think we’ve also got to play better around him.”
Houston referenced drops by receivers and protection issues as difference-makers in each of the first two losses.
One aspect that Houston was more concerned with is the overall toll that Ahlers’ struggles can have mentally.
Essentially, a quarterback who is worried about making mistakes is a guy who isn’t going to be aggressive, as Houston wants.
It’s also a scenario that Marshall quarterback Grant Wells experienced to end the 2020 season.
Houston said he and Ahlers spoke extensively about the ebbs and flows of the quarterback spot and his resolve moving forward.
“I told him this when I got hired: When things are going well, he’s going to get a lot of the credit, even when he doesn’t deserve a lot of it,” Houston said. “When things aren’t going well, he’s going to get a lot of the blame because he touches the ball every snap. That’s just part of being a quarterback. He’s motivated to play better, he’s motivated to lead us to victory, so I know that he will get those things corrected.”
Those early-season struggles for the East Carolina offense came against Appalachian State, who has 10 starters returning defensively and South Carolina’s defense, which features SEC talent, so Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows how good Ahlers can be.
“You can see he’s a veteran,” Huff said. “He doesn’t get rattled. Those guys have played two phenomenal opponents in App State and South Carolina...You can see him in a game. He’s got poise, whether he made a good pass, threw a touchdown or got sacked, he came right back with the same demeanor.”
Huff said with Ahlers’ arm and the weapons that East Carolina possesses in the passing attack, the Pirates will look to atone for the mistakes of their first two losses and get the offense rolling — something Marshall has to be ready for.
Huff said he’s also eager to see how his team responds against an accomplished quarterback.
Coming in, Ahlers is already entrenched among one of the top quarterbacks statistically for the Pirates, ranking fourth in passing yards (7,465), fifth in rushing yards for a quarterback (1,073) and seventh for most completions.
Ahlers also needs just 25 yards of total offense to move into third all-time for East Carolina.
“Our secondary has yet to be challenged and I think this week, they will be,” Huff said.