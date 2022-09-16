The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220407 mu football 24.jpg
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey works with players as Herd football continues spring practice on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and stepped away from the program, head coach Charles Huff confirmed Friday. 

Morrissey was in his second year with the Herd after being hired ahead of the 2021 season to Huff's original staff. Huff said the resignation was due to personal reasons and "nothing negative as rumored." He had known about the possibility of Morrissey leaving as early as this summer. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

