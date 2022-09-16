HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and stepped away from the program, head coach Charles Huff confirmed Friday.
Morrissey was in his second year with the Herd after being hired ahead of the 2021 season to Huff's original staff. Huff said the resignation was due to personal reasons and "nothing negative as rumored." He had known about the possibility of Morrissey leaving as early as this summer.
"Offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for personal reasons. Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best," Huff said in statement released by the athletic department.
Under Morrissey's direction, the Marshall offensive line saw success. The unit guided the Herd to over 2,000 yards rushing in 2021 and after being forced to fill several holes on the line over the offseason, Morrissey had it ready for the 2022 campaign where it has been a key cog in the Herd's 2-0 start with wins over Notre Dame and Norfolk State. Marshall is averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game in those two games, about six yards per attempt.
The Herd faces Bowling Green State on Saturday, Sept. 17, its second consecutive road game. No replacement, temporary or permanent, for Morrissey has been named.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
