The Marshall baseball team grabbed its first Sun Belt Conference win Sunday, closing out a series against Appalachian State in style.
Marshall (9-8) lost the first two games of the series with the Mountaineers at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston but came out on top Sunday in a game that saw the program etch its name in the record books.
A day after setting the program career record for doubles, fifth-year senior Luke Edwards notched his 200th career. He leads the team in that category this season with 25 hits in 17 games while boasting a .352 batting average in the leadoff spot.
Zac Addkison earned his first win of the season, giving up three runs on five hits in six complete innings of work. The Mountaineers were hitless until the fifth inning, something coach Greg Beals said set the tone for the back half of the game.
In that time, Marshall opened up a 4-0 lead and added a run to that tally in each of the fifth, sixth and eighth innings and won the game 7-5.
The Herd opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Owen Ayers doubled down the right-field line with two outs. After Gio Ferraro drew a walk, Calin Smith singled to left for the first run of the game, the first of three two-out Marshall runs.
In the bottom of the third, Edwards led off with a single, and one batter later Ayers blasted a homer to right to give MU a 3-0 advantage. Smith stepped to the plate one batter later and hit a two-out homer to extend it to 4-0.
Closer Ryan Capuano earned his fourth save of the season throwing 2 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on one hit and three walks.
The Thundering Herd now turns its attention to a midweek contest at Cincinnati (8-12), a game it added to the schedule after cancelling one of two games with Ohio State last week. The Bearcats have lost their last four games.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
