ASHLAND — It’s one thing for a team to try to play at pace.
It’s another for a team to play at pace at a high level of efficiency.
That is what separates Ashland’s boys basketball team from most other teams in the Tri-State and the state of Kentucky right now.
Ashland’s Cole Villers and Colin Porter worked the Tomcats’ offense to perfection Tuesday night en route to a 72-54 win over Boyd County at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
“We really just tried to take care of the ball,” said Porter, who had 20 points and seven assists in the win. “You know, they throw a lot of defenses at you, so we were just trying to stay ready at all times for whatever they were throwing. They have a 3-2 in their little package, a 2-3, a 1-3-1. We were just trying to stay prepared for whatever and listen to coach.”
Ashland coach Jason Mays was even a bit surprised when hearing the team had just two turnovers — both in the first half — in the win.
He then deflected the credit to Porter and others for their efficiency while going up against a Boyd County team that guarded tight.
“They know how quick Colin is, but what they underestimate is how good our guys are at running our system, our sets,” Mays said.
While Porter took care of getting the offense in order, Villers continued to get back into his scoring form while working back from a knee injury that has limited him this season.
Villers knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Ashland (12-4) to the win.
Villers took home the night’s scoring honors, but it was Porter whose big burst in the second quarter put the game away as Ashland got it done on both ends of the floor.
Porter scored eight straight points during a 22-4 burst over a five-minute stretch in which Ashland turned defensive stops into transition opportunities and buckets to take control of the game.
As lethal as Ashland’s offense can be, Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said it is the Tomcats’ defense that is the difference.
“That’s why they’ve been good the last three years,” Anderson said. “They’re physical. They got us off our drive line. I don’t know how many times we got to the rim and we couldn’t finish because we were fading.”
Ashland played without one of its leading scorers in guard Ethan Sellars, who was out due to illness, meaning others needed to step up to fill Sellars’ shoes.
One of the night’s top role contributions came from forward Ryan Atkins, who took advantage of Boyd County electing to force him to beat them early instead of Villers and Porter.
Both were cognizant of Boyd’s move and Atkins scored seven of his nine points early to open up the floor for the Tomcats.
Atkins’ 3-point play off an offensive rebound to start the second quarter pushed the game to double figures and Porter followed with eight straight to end any chance of an upset.
“There were a bunch of buckets where Ryan just had his hands ready and he caught some buckets right there on a screen-and-roll, which with Colin, we figured out pretty good,” Mays said. “Then we paid attention to mismatches. They started switching ball screens, so he had a guy on him that Colin could go by. Ryan is a really good ball-screener and he’s figured that out.”
Early on, Boyd County came out and matched Ashland’s tempo in the early going, pulling within 11-10 on a basket by Brad Newsome in transition before going cold the next five minutes of game play.
The Lions were able to get Ashland into a bit of foul trouble after one quarter with both Porter and Villers with two fouls, but Boyd County’s attack went to the outside in the second quarter after a few missed shots at the rim, which prevented the Tomcats’ top duo from potentially picking up pivotal fouls.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County (12-3) with 17 points, while Brad Newsom added 12 in the loss for the Lions.
Zander Carter and Tucker Conway finished with 10 each in the win for Ashland, who has now won six straight.
All three losses for Boyd County have taken place in Anderson Gymnasium this season — two in the Ashland Invitational Tournament and Tuesday’s loss to the Tomcats.
BOYD COUNTY 11 14 12 18 — 54: Deboard 17, Hicks 3, Ellis 6, Newsom 12, A. Taylor 2, Robertson 3, Vanover 6, Spurlock 5
ASHLAND 20 21 14 17 — 72: Atkins 9, Conway 10, Villers 23, Carter 10, Porter 20