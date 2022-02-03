Huntington's Noah Waynick intercepts a two-point conversion attempt as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington's Nakyin Harrell (16) catches a touchdown pass against Martinsburg defender Roman Pierson (11) in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington High linebacker Tyrees Smith tackle Wheeling Park running back Steven Mitchell during a high school football game Sept. 18, 2020 at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Refer to the “Great Eight” and the starting lineup for the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine of the 1970s comes to mind for many in the Tri-State.
At Huntington High School, however, the term refers to the Highlanders 2022 football signing class. Eight players signed with college programs Wednesday, giving Huntington High 48 signees in the last 11 years.
Linebackers David Bradshaw and Tyrees Smith joined wide receiver Noah Waynick in signing National Letters of Intent with Fairmont State. Defensive back Scout Arthur signed with Alderson Broaddus, defensive back Nakyin Harrell with Bluefield State, defensive tackle Josh Pauley with Concord, defensive tackle James Scott with West Virginia State and center Maxwell Wentz with Dartmouth,
“Anytime you have eight guys sign and get a chance at an education is a good day for your program,” Highlander coach Billy Seals said. “They earned their scholarships. Our guys do what it takes on the field and in the classroom. That allowed them the opportunities to further their education and play college football.”
Many schools have multiple players sign, but for eight from one class to put pen to paper on the same day is extraordinary for Tri-State programs. Seals said his staff does an excellent job building contacts with college coaches to open doors for Highlanders players.
Harrell was emotional about signing.
“I would like to thank my God, my family and my coaches,” Harrell said. “Without the help from them, I wouldn’t be the player I am today.”
Those eight standouts helped Huntington to a 13-1 record, the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the Class AAA state title game last season.
“I’m very, very proud of each of these guys,” Seals said. “I’m excited for the opportunities they’re getting and look forward to following their careers.”
Seals said he didn’t want to think much about the difficulty in replacing the eight stars.
“Our mentality is next man up,” Seals said. “You don’t replace guys like Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw inside. All of those guys will be missed. The guys we have have to work hard, step up and get better.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
