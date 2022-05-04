IRONTON, Ohio — For three innings during Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference baseball game, South Point held Ironton to a one-run lead and stayed poised for a chance to pull out the win.
Things came apart for the Pointers in the fourth inning, however, as the Fighting Tigers broke through for eight runs and went on to defeat South Point 11-1 in six innings for a senior night win at Ironton’s Mike Burcham Field.
It was fitting for the home team that two of the Fighting Tigers’ five seniors came through to help lead the team to the win.
Peyton Aldridge was one of the senior stars, going 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring twice and driving in two runs for Ironton (9-8 overall, 8-5 OVC).
“I went up there with confidence,” said Aldridge, who played left field for Ironton. “Tonight might be the last night here so I gave it all I had.”
Aldridge led off the bottom of the second with a single. Jake Sloan’s ground out drove Aldridge home to break a 1-1 tie.
Ironton nearly extended its lead in the third inning but left a runner stranded at third. Then, the Fighting Tigers poured on the offense in the fourth.
Aldridge again led the attack with a one-out single. The next hitter, Nate Bias, doubled to drive Aldridge in for a 3-1 Ironton lead.
Ironton batted around in the inning, including Aldridge, whose two-out single during his second at-bat during the fourth drove in Brady Moatz for a 10-1 lead.
Ironton head coach Travis Wylie praised his seniors for leading the team.
“Our seniors are stepping up,” Wylie said. “(Nate) Bias pitched great, Peyton Aldridge came through going 4 for 4 and he’s a kid that it’s sinking in.”
Bias started on the mound for Ironton and pitched five innings of one-hit ball. The one run he allowed was unearned and came in the top of the first inning.
South Point’s Nakian Dawson, leading off the game, reached first base on a throwing error at shortstop, one of two errors in the game by Ironton. Joey Lobaldo’s RBI single put the Pointers briefly in the lead.
Kolton Layman surrendered a double in the bottom of the first to Jon Wylie, who would eventually score to tie the contest.
Layman allowed one hit in each of the second and third innings, but it was enough to allow Ironton to take the lead in the second inning.
South Point dropped to 4-16 overall on the season and is 1-12 in the OVC.
Ironton will play at Portsmouth on Thursday in the team’s final OVC game of the year. The Fighting Tigers are scheduled to play one last non-league contest at home against Symmes Valley on Friday.
South Point hosts rival Fairland in an OVC game on Friday and still has one more league game left with Coal Grove on May 13 to conclude the regular season.
Ironton 11, south point 1
SOUTH POINT 100 000 — 1 2 2
IRONTON 110 801 — 11 10 2
Layman, Xn. Haney (4) and Lobaldo; Bias, Sloan (6) and Freeman.
Hitting: (SP) Lobaldo 1-3 RBI; Xr. Haney 1-2. (I) Aldridge 4-4, 2 RBI; Bias 2-4, 2B, 2RBI.