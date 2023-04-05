IRONTON – Jim Williams said his pitchers make the Ironton Fighting Tigers a tough opponent in Ohio Valley Conference baseball.
Ironton will have to prove that after Wednesday’s 10-0 win over Gallia Academy after Jon Wylie was ejected following the final out of the fifth inning.
Wylie struck out his ninth and final batter to end the top of the fifth then let out a scream as he left the mound. When he continued the celebration and glanced at Gallia’s Conner Roe, the hitter he struck out, the home plate umpire ejected Wylie.
Williams left the Ironton dugout to discuss the ejection but didn’t dispute the call.
“I was shocked that he got (the ejection) quickly without a warning,” Williams said. “This is unusual, but they have a right to do that.”
Leading 2-0 at the time, Wylie’s exit appeared to be the break Gallia Academy needed, however, Trevor Kleinman came in and retired all three batters he faced in the top of the sixth, including two by strike out.
“Everybody knows that we have strong pitching,” Williams said. “We have four pitchers that I feel very comfortable with.”
Kleinman is one of those and Williams said he still plans to pitch him on Friday when Ironton plays at Chesapeake. Wylie will have to sit out the next two games including Ironton’s game on Monday versus Portsmouth, one of the OVC’s top teams.
Fortunately for the Fighting Tigers, it didn’t need Kleinman to go too deep into the game.
Ironton (3-0 overall, 2-0 OVC) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to run rule the Blue Devils. The Fighting Tigers sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning. An infield error cost Gallia Academy a chance to limit the damage with an inning-ending double play. Instead, the second error by the Devils allowed two runs to score and the inning to continue.
Maddux Camden threw 104 pitches and struck out three. Six of Ironton’s runs scored off Camden were earned.
Ty Warnimont, head coach for Gallia Academy, said injuries to his pitchers forced him to leave Camden in the game to try and solve the Fighting Tigers’ hitters.
“More than anything we just didn’t help him out,” Warnimont said. “We had that double play ball that we kicked and that ended up biting us in the butt.”
Two doubles, an error and a wild pitch by Camden gave Ironton a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Camden settled down and didn’t allow another Ironton base runner until the bottom of the sixth when he walked the leadoff hitter.
Gallia Academy fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the OVC.
Brady Baker, a freshman who entered the game for Ironton to replace Wylie in the batting order, got two hits and two RBI in his two at bats.
GALLIPOLIS 000 000 – 0 2 2
IRONTON 200 008 – 10 8 0
Camden and Hines. Wylie, Kleinman (6) and C. Freeman.
Hitting: (GA) Young 2-2. (I) Baker 2-2 2B 2 RBI, H. Freeman 1-3 2 RBI.
