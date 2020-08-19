HUNTINGTON — Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick has long said that scheduling is the hardest thing he has to do with the Herd football program.
Marshall has one of the top home winning percentages in all of college football, which makes getting teams to Huntington a chore.
This week, Hamrick was able to announce a pair of home games solidified for a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants scheduling year in 2020 with Appalachian State and Eastern Kentucky.
While the game with Appalachian State brings with it a top-25-caliber program to Joan C. Edwards Stadium, getting the contest with Eastern Kentucky is just as important for many reasons.
First and foremost, the game with Eastern Kentucky means that Marshall’s season opener is set for Sept. 5 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For Marshall coach Doc Holliday, the last two weeks of having the season’s start date in flux has made it difficult to focus on a time line for preparation.
Tuesday’s announcement with EKU means the Herd can now focus its practices and start transitioning from preseason camp to game preparation.
“Finally, we know exactly when we play, and we can start back into game mode and getting ready for Sept. 5,” Holliday said.
For the coaching staff, that also means gathering film and clips of Eastern Kentucky over the course of the next few days to get everything in position for game preparation to begin.
Normally, the film for early-season opponents is done well in advance — generally, after spring practice completes and the annual swarm of coaching moves finish up, which is typically in the late May-early June timeframe.
However, with COVID-19 forcing many teams to schedule on the fly in 2020, that process is behind.
Now that it appears scheduling for Marshall’s 2020 season is finalized from a non-conference perspective, there will be a closer grasp of normalcy to the weekly itinerary for the Herd.
For now, at least, it appears the several weeks of practice put in by players will result in game action — subject to change, of course.
“I know our kids have been out here practicing for a while now and they’re anxious to play,” Holliday said.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said the completion of the scheduling limbo was crucial for the focus of his 18- to 22-year-old players.
“It’s good to know we have a game Sept. 5 and we can say who we’re playing Sept. 5 and we can start watching that film and really dialing in on those guys,” Cramsey said. “To me, that’s huge. I couldn’t imagine for these players what they were going through because that’s a whole other world.”
During Marshall’s first dozen practices, the schedule was in limbo, which limited the coaches’ abilities to home in on certain key points within a practice or drill that focused on what they would see from the opposition.
Now, the practice planning will begin to incorporate expected looks from Eastern Kentucky in advance of the Sept. 5 game.
The one good aspect of the scheduling craziness is that it led to a benefit that the original 2020 schedule did not feature — a home game to open the season.
Originally, Marshall was slated to open the year at East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina, but now the 2020 team gets to open in a familiar setting.
There is no bigger situation where that change is most vital than at quarterback.
Marshall’s starting quarterback will have zero collegiate game experience when they step on the field for the opener.
Instead of doing so at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium against a fellow Group of Five opponent, that quarterback — Grant Wells or Luke Zban — will perform at the friendly confines of Joan C. Edwards Stadium against an FCS foe in the Colonels.
“We’re able now to open up with an opponent so he can get a game under his belt at home prior to going to East Carolina,” Holliday said.