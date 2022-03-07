Eastern Kentucky is making an early run at a pair of Huntington High School football stars.
The Colonels offered scholarships to defensive lineman Robby Martin and defensive back Zah Zah Jackson on Wednesday. Both visited EKU recently.
Jackson is a freshman. Martin, a sophomore, won the state heavyweight wrestling title Saturday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Several other local area stars were involved in the recruiting process in the last week. Here's a look at a some:
SIGNINGS: Wayne track star Emily Williamson (Marshall); Coal Grove basketball player Trevor Hankins (Midway); Hurricane soccer player Bailey Fisher (Marshall); Minford baseball player Levi Coriell (Cedarville); Northwest football player Austin Newman (Wilmington).
COMMITMENTS: Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins (Kentucky Christian); Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons (Murray State); Logan basketball player Jackson Tackett (Alice Lloyd).
OFFERS: South Point offensive lineman Mo Long (Akron); Logan girls basketball player Peyton Ilderton (Eastern Michigan, West Virginia State); former Chapmanville and Rio Grande basketball player Andrew Shull (Salem, Ava Maria); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (James Madison); Lincoln County girls basketball standouts Kenley Kveton (Kentucky Christian) and Avery Lucas (Bluefield).
VISITS: Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis, offensive lineman Michael Lunsford and quarterback Ryan Wolfe (West Virginia); Shull (Coastal Georgia); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Indiana); Kveton (Penn State-Beaver).
INVITATIONS TO VISIT: Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (Wofford) and running back Amari Felder (Elon); Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep and Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Pennsylvania); Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Minnesota, Virginia Tech);
Wolfe (Appalachian State, VMI); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Concord)' Perkins (Kentucky)l.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are request for the family and friends of Garnett Hall, the first softball coach at Fairland High School. Hall, 88, died last week.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County girls basketball coach Pete Fraley won his 515th game last week, giving him the most in Kentucky 16th Region history. Fraley passed West Carter legend John "Hop" Brown.
Ashland's boys basketball team scored a 16th Region tournament-record 41 points in a quarter, and 65 in a half, in an 85-41 victory over East Carter. Ethan Sellars made a region single-game record eight 3-pointers in the game. Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State leads the NCAA in free throws with 173.
Lawrence County's Kensley Feltner leads all Kentucky high school girls in scoring at 26.8 points per game. South Webster's Bri Claxon scored 44 points vs. Waverly to break her own school record of 43.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington boys basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin of Florida Gulf Coast was named the Atlantic Sun newcomer of the week and to the All-ASC first team. He also set a program season scoring record with 633 points.
Former Boyd County basketball star Savannah Wheelers of Marshall University was named first-team All-Conference USA. She also averaged 20 points per game to win the league scoring title. Jeff Damron resigned as girls basketball coach at East Carter.
Fairland track and soccer player Lexi Steele, and Cabell Midland track standout Tyler Marcum, earned Yeager Scholarships from Marshall. New Boston has restarted its baseball program, dormant since 2015. Former Boyd County girls basketball star Bailey Rucker of Centre College was named the Southern Athletic Association newcomer of the year.
Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykassa Robinson of Louisville was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive team. Former Spring Valley and current West Virginia University offensive lineman Bryce Biggs signed a NIL deal with University Toyota.
South Point's boys won the Pointers' powerlifting meet. Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Combine. Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman of Cedarville University was named to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference first team.
Fairland's Aiden Porter was named the Ohio Division III Southeast District basketball player of the year. The Dragons Jon Buchanan was named girls district coach the year. C.J. Graham became the first Fairland wrestler in 39 years to qualify for the state tournament.