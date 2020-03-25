HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall basketball player A.W. Hamilton has made a quick impact in his head coaching career at Eastern Kentucky.
In his second year leading the Colonels, Hamilton was named as the District 18 Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
After a slow start to the season against a tough non-conference schedule, Hamilton led the Colonels to a 12-6 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.
That included a 9-2 start to the OVC season, which was the best OVC start in 41 years for the Colonels.
Eastern Kentucky won 12 conference games, which marked only the fourth time in program history and the first since the 2012-13 season.
EKU made the OVC semifinals where they lost to top-seed Belmont, 60-50, to end the year at 16-17.
The performance in the OVC signified a turnaround for the program after the Colonels went 6-12 in his first conference season.
Hamilton has incorporated a fast-paced game in Richmond, Kentucky, which has invigorated the players and the following of the team.
The offense is high-tempo and the defense is keyed by a full-court pressure, which has proven vital for the team’s success.
This season, Eastern Kentucky ranked fifth nationally in forced turnovers per game (18.3), seventh in steals per game (9.3) and 10th in turnover margin (plus-4.3).
Hamilton’s coaching style embodies his strengths as a player for the Herd from 2002-05 — a time when he led the team as a point guard and three-year captain after transferring from Wake Forest.
The Georgetown, Kentucky, native started 81 of his 82 games in a Marshall uniform, averaging 33.9 minutes per game as the on-floor leader.
To this day, Hamilton ranks 10th all-time in career assists with the Herd (411) while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range and collecting 107 career steals.
Following his playing days at Scott County High School in Kentucky, Hamilton went on to play for Kevin Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Wake Forest.
Hamilton and Keatts were reunited at Marshall when Hamilton transferred from Wake Forest to the Herd in 2002. Keatts was an assistant on head coach Greg White’s staff.
Following Hamilton’s playing days with the Herd, he got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Marshall before rejoining Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy where he served as Keatts’ assistant before taking over the program in 2011.
Hamilton served as head coach at Hargrave from 2011 to 2017 earning National Prep Coach of the Year honors in 2012 and 2016.
He later rejoined Keatts as an assistant at N.C. State for the 2017-18 season before being named the head coach at Eastern Kentucky on March 23, 2018.
Hamilton’s first game as a Division I head coach came on Nov. 7, 2018 in a 105-77 loss to Marshall in front of 5,189 fans at McBrayer Arena.
This season, Hamilton returned to Cam Henderson Center for the first time as a coach since his days as a Marshall graduate assistant during a Dec. 19 contest against the Herd. Marshall won, 90-72.