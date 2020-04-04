PEDRO, Ohio — In track and field, each race has a finish line, and Eli Baker tends to find it much faster than the competition.
The 18-year-old senior at Rock Hill High School dominated the 2020 indoor season en route to a state championship and an invitation to the national indoor meet at The Armory in New York City.
Like many athletes he has learned to deal with adversity. He has prepared for strategic races where he has dissected his rivals to find a way to win. He has prepared for the last lap of a race, when his legs felt like concrete and his lungs gasped for air. But Baker was not prepared for a global pandemic.
The people in the stands have seen him cross the finish line at blazing speed, but for Baker, looking back at where he started has been his source of motivation. It was in the spring of 2018 when Baker’s older brother, Ethan, a former All-Ohio Valley Conference football player at Rock Hill, issued him a challenge.
“He basically told me that I would never run in the state meet if I didn’t dedicate myself to it,” said Baker, “I put a Post-it note on my mirror so I could see that as motivation every day.”
This challenge from an older brother fueled the fire in Baker to make him what he is today.
Baker proved his brother wrong, and made it to the state finals in the 800-meter run and a top-20 finish in the state in 2019, but it wasn’t until the next offseason that Baker turned the corner and became one of the elite middle-distance runners in the country.
“I lowered my mileage and was doing a lot more speed work,” Baker said.
Rock Hill head coach Trey Wilds said this has paid dividends.
“We really increased the amount of speed work that he’s ever done, and incorporated more 800-meter-specific training and that pushed him over the edge,” said Wilds.
This worked so well that Baker was able to drop his indoor 800 time from 2:04 all the way down to 1:54.2, a time that earned him a state title, and was the second fastest time in Ohio indoor state history among all divisions. Baker stood on the podium after leading wire to wire at the state indoor meet to become one of two people in Rock Hill history to ever earn the title of state champion, along with a berth in the national indoor meet.
“It was a dream that I had since the seventh grade,” Baker said with disappointment running through his voice. “Honestly, I don’t think the season is going to happen.”
No one could’ve predicted what happened a week after Baker’s state championship run. Injuries are inevitable, losses are a part of the sport that is something each athlete understands, but having your senior season cut short to the outbreak of a virus is a new kind of heartbreak.
The new coronavirus has spread across the world and has warranted shelter-in-place orders for many states, preventing large gatherings of any kind, even going as far as to cancel March Madness and put winter and spring professional sports on hold.
The hardest-hit city in the United States has been New York, with the number of cases doubling nearly every day. New York, the city in which Baker was supposed to become his school’s first All-American.
“I was devastated for him,” said Wilds. “I knew how badly he wanted to run in that meet.”
Baker has tried to maintain a positive outlook on the season, and continues to train and prepare for his outdoor season, but the trends do not look promising.
“We have to consider all options" as they pertain to spring sports, said Jerry Snodgrass, executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is considering shutting down schools for the rest of the school year, and if that happens it is unlikely that athletes will be allowed to participate in spring sports.
Baker's fate is a microcosm of what is happening nationally. Many athletes have turned to social media to express their sorrow.
“This year has been the toughest year of my life, and I wasn’t expecting to have to end my senior year like this,” said Oregon women’s basketball player and AP National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu via Instagram.
The stories of careers cut short and dreams remaining unfulfilled are hard to bear, but Baker has still somehow remained focused on the future and the possibility of running post high school.
“I recently spoke to Syracuse’s coach and have been in contact with Baylor University,” Baker said.
And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
“I’ve been in contact with Kansas, Baylor, Syracuse, Pitt, Kentucky, Colorado, UConn, Miami (Ohio)," Wilds said. “And I just spoke with Nebraska and Arizona State, who are very interested and are going to call him soon.”
Baker is going to have options when high school ends, and this goes beyond the track. He boasts a 33 on his ACT, has a 4.0 GPA, and is valedictorian of his high school class.
“I’m awaiting my decisions from Stanford and Princeton in the next few days,” said Baker. “Stanford has always been my dream school, and if I can go there I would.”
There have been ups and downs, but he has overcome them.
“I’ve had my dream season; I proved to myself I could do it,” Baker said. “If this is the end of my high school career, I can look back and be proud of what I was able to accomplish. But if it is not, then I look forward to competing again.”
The finish line comes fast for Baker, but in no way, shape or form is he done.