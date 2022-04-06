HUNTINGTON — There’s a sense of pride that comes when a player puts on the Marshall football jersey, no matter if it’s the first time for his first game or his last.
For Elijah Alston, when he pulls his jersey over his shoulder pads and straps up for the Thundering Herd this year, he’ll do so in memory of a close friend who wore it before him.
Alston, who wore No. 58 in 2021, switched to No. 2 for the upcoming season. When asked about the change, his answer was simple.
“I honestly changed my number to 2 this year because my former teammate who played here was like a big brother to me — Jaquan Yulee,” Alston said.
The connection between the two goes back farther than when they joined forces in Huntington. Yulee was a standout at Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, while Alston played just 6 miles down the road at Oscar Smith High School, also in Chesapeake.
“We go home he’s family, here he was family,” Alston said as he referred to Yulee as his “big brother.” “He took me under his wing when I first got (to Marshall) so I felt like this year was a dedication to him with the jersey number.”
Yulee was one of highest-ranked recruits in Marshall history, but his years at Marshall from 2016-2019 were known for much more than that.
A highly touted linebacker out of high school, academic issues led the former Alabama commitment to Huntington, where he instantly became a fan favorite because of his charisma and personality.
While injuries limited Yulee’s on-field production for the Herd, his impact on the team was still strong. But perhaps the full weight of that impact wasn’t felt until he passed away in a tragic car crash in July 2021, just days before he planned to announce where he planned to play football after transferring from the Marshall program.
Since that day, Yulee’s presence has seemingly always been there with the Herd, with multiple players closely connected to him.
One example of that is wide receiver Corey Gammage, who dons a decal with Yulee’s No. 2 with wings on the back of his shoulder pads.
But it’s more than a number for those who remember him. It’s motivation to carry on Yulee’s legacy, a chance to replicate the energy he brought to the gridiron.
“When you put that number on you gotta represent the right way,” Alston said. “Jaquan Yulee, when he touched the field, you knew Jaquan Yulee was on the field. He gonna go out there and make noise. Now I gotta go out there with the number on my back and make noise also.”
The Herd defensive line brings back a wealth of experience and added new pieces in the offseason, and if it’s all put together, it’s a group that Alston believes could cause problems for opposing offenses.
With each snap he takes, he said he’ll be reminded of his brother and has challenged himself to finish the job Yulee started.
“I gotta live for my brother,” Alston said. “Gotta finish it off what he didn’t finish.”