COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Marshall at Bowling Green
Marshall head coach Charles Huff watches the action on the field during an NCAA football game on Sept. 17, 2022, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

 Scott W. Grau | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Head football coach Charles Huff might want to coin the term "Marshall beater," which has been commonly used in meetings with the media since the Thundering Herd suffered its first loss of the season.

What is a "Marshall beater?" A sack, turnover, penalty or missed tackle that gets in the way of winning a football game.

