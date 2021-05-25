NITRO, W.Va. — Lena Elkins, Bella Savilla and Delaney Coyner drove in two runs apiece as Nitro defeated Wayne 15-0 Monday in high school softball.
Elkins went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles. Savilla was 2 for 3, as was Carly Mathes. Madison Plybon smacked the Pioneers’ only hit.
ST. ALBANS 2, WINFIELD 1: Gracie Payne’s two-run single lifted the Red Dragons (24-0) to a triumph over the Generals (16-3). Tayven Stephenson struck out 10 to earn the win. Kennedy Dean hit a home run for Winfield.
POINT PLEASANT SWEEPS: Hayley Keefer and Tayah Fetty each homered in both games as the Big Blacks (13-8) swept a doubleheader from guest Greenbrier East, 6-0 and 10-2.
Keefer and Fetty, who had two hits, hit consecutive home runs in the opener. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher. In the nightcap, the Spartans jumped to a 2-0 lead, but Point Pleasant scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Fetty smashed a three-run homer and Keefer, who had three hits, a solo blast. Rylee Cochran picked up the win. Fetty and Havin Roush each whacked two hits.
Baseball
GREENUP COUNTY 2, PAINTSVILLE 1: Brock Kitchen and Elijah Hankins each drove in a run to help the Musketeers (16-17) defeat the Tigers (24-8) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Jonah Gibson was the winning pitcher. Jonah Porter drove in a run for Paintsville.
NITRO 10, POINT PLEASANT 8: Tyler Anderson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI for the host Wildcats. Wyatt Lacy drove in two for Nitro. Carter Jones and Kyle Gill each had two hits. Joel Bettie went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the Big Blacks. Kyelar Morrow plated two runs.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 8, WAHAMA 4: Jeff Reynolds was the winning pitcher and drove in four runs as the Irish (18-6) beat the White Falcons (8-10) in Mason, West Virginia. Thomas Rennie went 2 for 4 for Charleston Catholic. Ethyn Barnitz hit a home run for Wahama.
MEIGS 7, RIVER VALLEY 2: The Marauders (16-8) scored three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to top the Raiders (17-10) in a Division III district semifinal game in Bidwell, Ohio.
Andrew Dodson had two hits and was the winning pitcher. Bailey Jones had three RBI. Joel Horner smacked two hits for River Valley.
No. 16 seed Meigs meets No. 1 seed Minford at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Field in Chillicothe, Ohio, in the district championship game.