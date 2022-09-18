HUNTINGTON — Cali Ellis assisted on two goals off corner kicks to help Huntington High (6-5-1) defeat Huntington St. Joe 4-0 in high school soccer Saturday at Scotland Yard.
After Quincey Mullins scored off a pass by Sophie Weiler early in the second half to make it 1-0, Ellis assisted Tess Weiler in the 50th minute. Tess Weiler assisted C.J. Johnson to make it 3-0 with 6 minutes to play. Ellis then assisted Jocelyn Baker one minute later to set the score.
SPRING VALLEY 4, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Piper Murray scored the winning goal in the first half to lift the host Timberwolves (4-5-2) to a triumph over the Musketeers. Clara Hutchison, Taylor Hodge and Ali Bowers also scored.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 2, SPRING VALLEY 1: Nathan Totten and Jacob Lodwick scored as the Red Devils (9-4) edged the homestanding Timberwolves. Jeison Benitez Ramires and Eli Scott each had an assist. Marcus Bellomy made eight saves.
Football
ASHLAND 69, WEST JESSAMINE 63: The Tomcats overcame a 49-42 halftime deficit to beat the Colts in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Ashland (2-3) gained 576 yards, 354 rushing, to overcome a seven-touchdown performance by West Jessamine quarterback Jacob Jones. Braxton Jennings carried 18 times for 167 yards and three TDs for the Tomcats. LaBryant Strader ran for 142 yards and two scores on 11 attempts and completed 15 of 21 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Houston caught four passes for 140 yards.
WAHAMA 27, SOUTH HARRISON 22: The White Falcons survived Hawks passes to the end zone on the final two plays to improve to 4-0 in Mason, West Virginia. Sawyer Vanmeter scored four touchdowns as Wahama rallied from an 8-6 deficit to led 27-8. Vanmeter carried 23 times for 187 yards and completed 5 of 8 passes for 71 yards. South Harrison fell to 1-2.
MEIGS 37, RIVER VALLEY 20: Quarterback Griffin Cleland accounted for 219 of the Marauders’ 511 yards in a victory over the Raiders (1-4) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Cleland ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth. His TD runs of 16 and 13 yards gave Meigs (2-3) a 12-0 halftime lead. Conlee Burnem ran 80 yards for a score on the first play of the third quarter to make it 18-0. Burnem rain for 192 yards on 17 attempts. Cleland completed 10 of 18 passes for 201 yards. For River Valley, Justin Stump gained 146 yards on 14 carries.
Volleyball
WINFIELD WINS TRI: The Generals won two matches at Point Pleasant, defeating Tyler Consolidated 30-32, 25-15, 25-19 and the Big Blacks 25-6, 25-15. Tyler defeated Point Pleasant 22-25, 25-14, 25-15. Victoria Lester made 14 assists for Winfield against the Knights. Caitlyn Northcraft had 13 assists for Tyler Consolidated.
Golf
BATTLE OF THE BRIDGE: Wahama won the 16-team tournament at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia. The White Falcons’ Grant Roush shot 2-over-par 72 for the low round of the day. Wahama finished at 324, four strokes better than runner-up St. Marys. Belpre was third at 334.
