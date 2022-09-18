The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Cali Ellis assisted on two goals off corner kicks to help Huntington High (6-5-1) defeat Huntington St. Joe 4-0 in high school soccer Saturday at Scotland Yard.

After Quincey Mullins scored off a pass by Sophie Weiler early in the second half to make it 1-0, Ellis assisted Tess Weiler in the 50th minute. Tess Weiler assisted C.J. Johnson to make it 3-0 with 6 minutes to play. Ellis then assisted Jocelyn Baker one minute later to set the score.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you