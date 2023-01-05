WYOMING EAST 10 4 4 18 — 36: Lookingbill 3, Clark 6, Kylee Bane 13, Russell 4, Blackburn 1, Monroe 3, Cameron 4, Baker 0.
CHESAPEAKE 53, NEW BOSTON 23: Sophi Huthison scored 18 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Panthers (8-3) walloped the Tigers (4-4). Chesapeake led 30-2 after one quarter. Kate Ball and Brooklyn McComas each scored 10 points for the Panthers. Cassie Williams led New Boston with seven points.
NEW BOSTON 2 9 6 6 — 23: Maynard 3, Gosselin 3, Cad. Williams 5, Smith 0, Breech 0, O’Rourke 5, Bayer 0, Cas. Williams 7.
BOYD COUNTY 75, FLOYD CENTRAL 63: Jasmine Jordan scored 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots as the Lions (11-2) beat the Jaguars (10-5) in Eastern, Kentucky.
Emilee Neese scored 24 points and Taylor Bartrum 12. The game was tied 57-57 after three quarters. Madi Meade scored 19 points for Floyd Central. Kennedy Harvel scored 18 and Jada Johnson 10.
BOYD COUNTY 19 15 23 18 — 75: Bartrum 12, S. Stevens 4, Opell 4, Jordan 25, Neese 24, Ray 3, Moore 3, Hamilton 0.
FLOYD CENTRAL 20 14 10 19 — 63: Harvel 18, J. Johnson 10, C. Johnson 5, Meade 19, Compton 9, Crase 0, Adkins 0, Lafferty 2.
GREENUP COUNTY 67, POWELL COUNTY 46: Rachel Bush scored 26 points to lift the Musketeers (8-5) over the Pirates (7-6) in Eastern, Kentucky. Emily Maynard scored 18 points and Kennedy Spencer 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 58, RACELAND 30: Sarah Weddington combined 27 points with 17 rebounds to help the Lions (9-3) pummel the Rams in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Maddie Johnson chipped in 16 points. Nim Maynard scored 13 points and Kennedy Taylor 11 for Raceland (5-10).
Boys basketball
SYMMES VALLEY 59, WELLSTON 56: the Vikings outscored the host Rockets 13-10 in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-4. Ethan Smith scored 24 points for Symmes Valley. Cyan Ervin paced Wellston (3-6) with 35 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 18 14 14 13 — 59: Ross 8, Corn 9, Cade 4, Simpkins 3, Beckett 6, Saunders 0, Smith 24, Jones 2, Owens 3.
WELLSTON 21 15 10 10 — 56: Ervin 35, Jo. Jackson 3, Briggs 6, Taborn 2, Harmon 8, Jackson 2.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.