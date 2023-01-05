The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BECKLEY — Spring Valley (9-2) outscored Wyoming East 23-8 in the middle two quarters of a 49-36 victory in the New River Invitational girls high school basketball tournament Wednesday.

Brooklyn Ellis scored 22 points and Allie Daniels snatched 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Kylee Bane led the Warriors (7-1) with 13 points.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you