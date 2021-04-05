Ellis Johnson, a basketball coaching and playing legend in two states, is being inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Before coaching at Marshall University and Morehead State, where the basketball arena bears his name, Johnson was a star athlete at Ashland High School. Johnson stood out in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. He led Ashland to four basketball state tournament appearances from 1926-1929 and the state title in 1928.
Johnson went on to a stellar career in four sports at the University of Kentucky. In 1933, he became coach Adolph Rupp’s first All-American.
Also being inducted this year is Paintsville’s Todd Tackett, who scored more than 2,000 points during his basketball career with the Tigers. He helped Paintsville to four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in 1995-1998. He was named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams in 1997 and 1998. Tackett helped the Tigers to the state title in 1996 and went on to play for the University of Kentucky.
Another Paintsville native, Bill Mike Runyon, also is being inducted. Runyon coached the Tigers boys basketball team for 28 years, winning more than 700 games, 14 district titles, seven regional titles, reaching the state Final Four four times and capturing a state title in 1996.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of former Wahama football standout Kane Roush.
Roush, who played at the University of Charleston, was shot and killed Sunday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington High girls basketball standout Imani Hickman scored 10 points and grabbed 22 rebounds Thursday in the Highlanders’ 82-42 win over Capital.
Parkersburg’s Bryson Singer scored 23 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the Big Reds boys’ 69-59 upset of Cabell Midland. Hurricane’s Maggie Odour nearly pulled off a triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine steals as the Redskins beat St. Albans 69-43 Thursday.
Wayne’s Alanna Eves scored 20 points and snagged 15 rebounds in a 73-59 loss at Nitro. Buffalo’s Noah Thompson set a school record with nine 3-pointers in scoring 29 points as the Bison defeated Point Pleasant 70-54.
Tolsia’s girls basketball team received a double double-double in a 63-62 loss to River View on Friday, as Selena Browning scored 18 points and snatched 10 rebounds, and Julie Boone scored 15 and snared 10 rebounds. Portsmouth’s softball team is averaging 13.2 runs per game through six contests.
Poca basketball star and University of Virginia recruit Isaac McKneely scored a career-high 41 points, including 21 of the Dots’ 23 in the second quarter, made nine 3-point shots and and didn’t miss a shot in the first half of a 68-40 victory over Nitro on Friday.
River Valley pitcher Chase Barber struck out 16 of the 21 batters he faced in a 5-0 victory over Waterford.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High girls basketball standout Dionna Gray received a scholarship offer from East Tennessee State.
Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Bailee Adkins said she is transferring from the University of Dayton. Hurricane offensive lineman Garrett Green accepted an offer to walk on at Marshall University. Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Austin Vaughters signed to swim at Shawnee State.
Huntington High boys basketball star Amare Smith picked up an offer from Concord. Minford soccer player Caden Banks signed with Kentucky Christian University. Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham committed to the University of Kentucky.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Milton won the Cabell County Middle School wrestling championship on Friday. The Panthers scored 210 points. Huntington was second with 157 and Huntington East third with 35.
Several local players are included on the South roster of the West Virginia North-South football game, including Zane Brumfield of Spring Valley, Jadyn Johnson and Jakob Caudill of Cabell Midland, Tyrone Washington of Hurricane, John Covert of Winfield, Dillon Taylor of Poca, Ryan Duff of Point Pleasant and Nathan Baker of Lincoln County.
Former Huntington High baseball star Evan Juniper of Kentucky Christian University was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week. Juniper batted .611 and slugged 1.278, with three home runs, three doubles, 16 RBI and six runs scored.
Westside football coach Herbie Halsey resigned. Ironton is seeking a new boys basketball coach after parting ways with P.J. Fitch. Cameron conducted a wrestling tri-meet outdoors on its football field last week. Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos of the University of Wisconsin is an alternate on the U.S. Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team.