HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley features two players named Brooklyn Ellis on its roster and at times Huntington High might have thought it was seeing double.
Brooklyn Ellis the freshman guard scored 28 points Thursday to lead the Timberwolves (3-1) to a 75-51 victory over the two-time defending state champion Highlanders (1-2) in girls high school basketball in the Lucas-Archer Gym.
Ellis made 10 of 15 shots as Spring Valley hit 25 of 49 from the floor in a game that wasn’t close after the 5:05 mark of the second quarter.
Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said he was proud of Ellis, but also with the rest of his players. He said one player can’t beat Huntington High. It takes a full-squad effort.
“We shared the ball really well,” Miller said. “We played as a team. There were five girls out there, and we brought in a couple more and didn’t miss a beat. We shared the ball. If we play like that, we can win some games.”
The Highlanders have been known through the years for their fast break ability and running the court. The Timberwolves, though, were better in that area Thursday.
“That’s our game,” Miller said. “If we rebound, we should get a shot at the other end. There were a couple of times Huntington got us on the boards, and we couldn’t get out. When we rebounded and got it out, we got good looks.”
The Highlanders outrebounded Spring Valley 32-29, but didn’t convert shots nearly as well, making 23 of 61, just 2 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Ellis received plenty of help. Dria Parker scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Hallie Bailey scored 11 points and Allie Daniels turned in a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“All five of them,” Miller said after being asked if he wanted to brag on any particular player. “Six actually. Rianne Henson (eight points) came in and gave us great minutes. That was great for her. It was a great team win. Everybody stepped up and played well.”
The Timberwolves have won three in a row after an opening loss to Ashland.
“Just playing and getting over that first game and over the hump,” Miller said of the difference from the opener. “We’re starting to play basketball now.”
Bentleigh Cristus scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Highlanders. Amara Jackson scored 15 points.
Spring Valley returns to the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home vs. South Charleston. Huntington is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkersburg.
