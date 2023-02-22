HUNTINGTON -- For the first time since graduating from Marshall University, Jon Elmore stepped inside the Cam Henderson Center last Saturday.
Sitting next to his wife and child, Elmore watched the Thundering Herd men's basketball team not through a screen, but in person as it won for the 23rd time in the 2022-23 season.
"Surreal, man. A lot of memories here," Elmore said. "I grew up here, met my wife here, we made the (NCAA) tournament, and all those memories are just flooding back. Seeing the crowd, how well the team is doing, was a really cool moment."
Elmore holds the program's all-time scoring record, at least for now, with 2,638 career points. But Taevion Kinsey is quickly closing in after he moved into second place on the leaderboard Wednesday, passing Skip Henderson (2,574) in the first half of Wednesday's game against James Madison.
"I'm rooting for him," Elmore said. "He's loyal to the program and a great representative of the university and the athletic department."
Last week was the NBA All-Star break, affording Elmore a few days away from action in the NBA's G-League where he is rostered with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, an affiliate of the Miami Heat.
It's the latest stop in a career with several twists and turns since graduating from Marshall, which included multiple stops overseas.
"It's been a roller coaster, man, but I get paid to play basketball for a living, so that's a pretty cool day job. I enjoy every moment of it and finally got a little bit of a break during the season," Elmore said. "This is my first game I've been able to come to since graduating, so I've just been enjoying the moment."
On Thursday, it's back to work in the G-League for Elmore and the Skyforce. The former Herd star has appeared in 19 games for Sioux Falls and averages 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per contest. The end goal, he said, is the same as it was when he left the Herd.
"We've got the last third of the season left and have to keep pushing and finish as strong as possible," Elmore said. "The goal is still to make it to the NBA, so I'm going to keep betting on myself and keep working."
Elmore went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, making him an unrestricted free agent. He later signed with the Celtics and appeared in four summer league games before eventually continuing his career overseas.
