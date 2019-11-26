HUNTINGTON — Two words could adequately sum up Monday’s interview session with Marshall football players to start FIU week.
Those words? Reaction and reflection.
Each were equally visible on Monday — smiles, not so much — as the players got set to begin preparation for FIU on Saturday.
“Just taking it one day at a time,” Marshall defensive end Marquis Couch said.
The reflection aspect is for the seniors, whose careers are winding down with the Herd.
“You’ve been here for so long, playing in front of all these people with the same guys around our locker room,” Couch said. “It’s coming down to the end — one last home game — to feel that feeling and it’s just something you’ve got to grasp, take it in and hold it for as long as you can.”
Couch is one of many Marshall seniors who may be playing in his final game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday as the Herd gets set to take on FIU in a key Conference USA East Division showdown.
Had Marshall won over Charlotte last weekend, the Herd would have been in position to host one more home game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium — that being the Conference USA Championship next week.
However, Saturday’s loss has hindered the Herd in that regard. Now, Marshall needs to beat FIU and some help from Southern Miss beating Florida Atlantic to win the East Division.
If Southern Miss would beat Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech top UTSA and North Texas upset UAB, the Herd would host Louisiana Tech in the C-USA Championship.
That would be based on a tiebreaker where Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss are tied in conference play, giving the West Division title to the Bulldogs, who earned a win in regular-season play. Marshall would then host based on the head-to-head win over Louisiana Tech.
That difficult scenario is where the ‘reaction’ portion comes into play.
Marshall players were visibly and audibly still shook by Saturday’s 24-13 loss to Charlotte that took control of the division out of their hands.
On Monday, they were trying to focus forward and not let the disappointment of that loss affect their preparation for FIU, who is coming off a historic win over Miami — the first Power 5 win for the Panthers in program history.
With FIU riding high and Marshall still having the possibility of a Conference USA East Division title, the Herd seniors said their own leadership would be critical to maintain focus.
The coin phrase of the day was ‘locked in.’
“They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown said. “We’re going to have to be on top of our stuff this week. We really have to lock in on these guys.
“Charlotte is over with. That’s out of our hands now. We don’t need to think about conference. We don’t need to think about FAU or Southern Miss. We just need to lock in on FIU. We’ve got to find a way to beat this bunch. Hopefully, things play in our favor after that, but without beating these guys — we have to beat these guys.”
While the Charlotte loss is in the past, part of the frustration of the loss is not — something players admitted on Monday.
Marshall running back Brenden Knox said the key is using that negative and flipping it into a positive.
“This is definitely an emotional week — especially coming off the week that we did last week,” Knox said. “It’s just all the more that’s built up into this week with this group of guys that you just want to finish out strong and go hard for....
“Knowing that you are better than that and getting back to how that you know you can play is the biggest thing for this week.”